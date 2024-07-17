Time is running out to save $400 on this Asus dual-screen laptop in epic Prime Day deal

As Prime Day 2024 enters its last few hours, we can't stress enough just how impressive some of this year's best Prime Day laptop deals are — with the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED dropping to just $1,999 at Amazon being more than worthy of highlighting.

You'll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of this deal, which sees you save $400 off of the Zenbook Pro Duo's regular $2,399 price tag.

The Zenbook Pro 14 Duo is a 14.5-inch dual-screen laptop that radically upends the traditional laptop form factor to cram a secondary 12.7-inch touchscreen display onto the deck of this stunning machine — all without compromising a quality keyboard and a uniquely placed trackpad conveniently placed on the bottom right-hand side of the deck.

Under the hood, the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo houses a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB of VRAM for handling graphics. It's a powerful laptop to have at hand and its secondary display adds an impressive layer of versatility to Asus' machine.

Don't forget, this deal and many others expire when Amazon's Prime Day sales draw to a close later today. With that in mind, check out the Zenbook Pro 12 Duo OLED below and add it to your basket before it's too late!

Today's best Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED deal