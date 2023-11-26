I review laptops for a living and this $269 Acer Chromebook is the best cheap Cyber Monday laptop deal

Cyber Monday deals are hitting fast and furious on high-end and budget laptops alike, but this Acer Chromebook sale is the best we've seen on a cheap laptop.

The Chromebook Plus series is a new initiative from Google and its partners that guarantees a high level of hardware and performance, and we were thoroughly impressed in our Acer Chromebook Plus 515 review, giving it 4 out of 5 stars.

Already affordable at just $399, with this Cyber Monday laptop deal you can get the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 for $269 at Best Buy. That's $130 off and its lowest price ever.

Not convinced? Here's a closer look at what makes the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 the best cheap Cyber Monday laptop deal.