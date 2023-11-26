I review laptops for a living and this $269 Acer Chromebook is the best cheap Cyber Monday laptop deal
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is an incredible value for under $300
Cyber Monday deals are hitting fast and furious on high-end and budget laptops alike, but this Acer Chromebook sale is the best we've seen on a cheap laptop.
The Chromebook Plus series is a new initiative from Google and its partners that guarantees a high level of hardware and performance, and we were thoroughly impressed in our Acer Chromebook Plus 515 review, giving it 4 out of 5 stars.
Already affordable at just $399, with this Cyber Monday laptop deal you can get the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 for $269 at Best Buy. That's $130 off and its lowest price ever.
Not convinced? Here's a closer look at what makes the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 the best cheap Cyber Monday laptop deal.
Acer Chromebook Plus 515
Was: $399
Now: $269 @ Best Buy
Overview: The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 gets a $130 price cut in this Cyber Monday deal.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of storage, 1080p webcam.
Release date: Oct. 2023
Price check: Acer $399
Price history: This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 Chromebook.
Reviews: Experts agree that the Acer Chromebook 515 Plus packs great performance into a sturdy design. Its keyboard and trackpad are a pleasure to use.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a budget-friendly laptop for creative tasks, productivity and play. One of the best Chromebooks you can get, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 doesn't sacrifice performance for price.
Don't buy it if: You want a Chrome OS laptop predominantly for gaming. If so, the cloud gaming-optimized Acer Chromebook 516 GE is the laptop for you.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more. Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more.
Most Popular
By TJ Fink