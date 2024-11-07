The fantastic Acer Swift Go 16 plummets to $699 in early Black Friday deal preview
Get a $150 discount on the large yet highly portable Acer Swift Go
If you're looking for a large screen laptop that's also light enough to tote around all day, consider the Acer Swift Go 16 laptop. This model weighs 3.5 pounds, and it packs a large 16-inch FHD 1080p display. And now you can snag the Acer Swift Go 16 for $699 at B&H Photo.
That prices reflects a $150 drop the normal $849 price, and it is one of the lower prices we've seen for a touchscreen laptop with a large display and a processor that supports AI .
This Acer Swift Go 16packs an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, Intel Arc integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 16:10 IPS display has a 60Hz refresh, so this model is suitable for casual games but not hardcore gaming. But it's an excellent deal on a capable laptop that won't break your wallet.
We tested an Acer Swift Go 16 configuration with a more powerful set of components, among them an Intel Ultra 9 185H processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB of SSD. We gave the Acer Swift Go 16 4 stars in our review, lauding its performance, long battery life, and thin and light design. We did note the chassis felt malleable in some spots, and the display lacked the brightness in our testing that we've seen from competing models.
Nonetheless, if you're looking for a laptop for productivity, streaming, and basic content creation needs, the Acer Swift Go 16 is a good choice. And now it's $150 less at B&H Photo. If you want a laptop with a different design or component mix, check out our list of the best early Black Friday laptop deals 2024.
Today's best Acer Swift Go 16 deal
Save $150! The 2024 Acer Swift Go 16 delivers excellent performance in a large yet lightweight package. Now on sale at B&H Photo for $699, this AI-capable laptop includes Acer's AI Boost and can work with Microsoft's Copilot AI. It features a 16-inch touchscreen display, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H CPU, Intel Arc integrated GPU and 16GB of RAM. The 512GB SSD onboard should be enough to store plenty of files, and it has a microSD card slot and tons two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports for attaching additional peripherals.
Launch date: June 2024
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 16:10 IPS touchscreen display, 60Hz refresh, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H CPU, Intel Arc integrated GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, microSD card slot, HDMI 2.1 port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, 2x USB-A 3.2 ports, 2x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports
Price check: Acer $849
Reviews: In our review, we noted the Acer Swift Go 16 does a great job "maintaining a reasonable price point while featuring strong performance, long-lasting battery life, and a colorful display in a sleek chassis."
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a touchscreen laptop with strong performance and battery life at a relatively low price.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop primarily for gaming or content creation, or need a bright display with wide color gamut. See our best laptops in 2024 buying guide to find a machine that fits your use case.
