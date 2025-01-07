Pick up the near-perfect Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i for its lowest price ever — save $610

If you're starting the new year with a search for a stellar creator laptop or gaming laptop, you're in luck. We found an astounding discount on a laptop that earned a near-perfect score and an Editor's Choice award from us.

The well-reviewed Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i was slashed to just $1,799, making this laptop an absolute steal. This configuration is typically priced at $2,409, so you're saving a whopping $610. If the discount doesn't apply automatically in your cart, use the coupon YOGAPROSALE to get your savings.

This is the lowest price we've seen for this particular configuration. Inside, it features an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 32GB of RAM a discrete Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Then, for your viewing pleasure, it's equipped with a gorgeous 16-inch, 3.2K (3200 x 2000) display with 1200 nits max brightness and a 165Hz refresh rate.

Whether you're simply streaming content from your favorite YouTube creator, playing a beautiful video game, or creating content yourself, this combination of specs with a sharp display is a dream.

In our Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i review, we gave special mention to the laptop's bouncy keyboard, near 10-hour battery life, and strong overall performance. This Laptop Mag favorite is also an honorable mention as one of the best 2-in-1 laptops we've tested.

If you're not sold just yet on the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i or think you might need something with less power and a lower price tag, be sure to check out the best laptop deals we've rounded up this month for alternatives.

Today's best Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i deal

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i: was $2,409 now $1,799 at Lenovo USA Use coupon YOGAPROSALE to save $610 on Lenovo's popular Yoga Pro 9i and get it for just $1,799. Launch date: April 2024 Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i configuration. Features: 16-inch 3.2K (3200 x 2000) mini-LED touch, 1200-nit, 165Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 1TB of SSD storage, 5-megapixel RGB+IR webcam, Windows 11 Pro Price check: Amazon $1,999 Reviews: Laptop Mag had a fantastic experience reviewing the Yoga Pro 9i. We loved its gorgeous display, strong performance, discrete graphics, bouncy keyboard, and respectable battery life. All those features made it a stellar laptop for creators and gamers alike. Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★ Buy it if: A gorgeous 16-inch display is an important factor for you, and you need a discrete GPU to handle gaming or other graphics-intensive tasks. Don't buy it if: You don't see yourself gaming or editing videos on your laptop. Instead, go for something simpler (and even more affordable than this laptop). Check out the best laptop deals we've rounded up for a few ideas.