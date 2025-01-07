Pick up the near-perfect Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i for its lowest price ever — save $610

Deals
By
published

This Editor's Choice laptop just dipped to $1,799

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i deal
(Image credit: Future)

If you're starting the new year with a search for a stellar creator laptop or gaming laptop, you're in luck. We found an astounding discount on a laptop that earned a near-perfect score and an Editor's Choice award from us.

The well-reviewed Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i was slashed to just $1,799, making this laptop an absolute steal. This configuration is typically priced at $2,409, so you're saving a whopping $610. If the discount doesn't apply automatically in your cart, use the coupon YOGAPROSALE to get your savings.

This is the lowest price we've seen for this particular configuration. Inside, it features an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 32GB of RAM a discrete Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Then, for your viewing pleasure, it's equipped with a gorgeous 16-inch, 3.2K (3200 x 2000) display with 1200 nits max brightness and a 165Hz refresh rate.

Whether you're simply streaming content from your favorite YouTube creator, playing a beautiful video game, or creating content yourself, this combination of specs with a sharp display is a dream.

In our Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i review, we gave special mention to the laptop's bouncy keyboard, near 10-hour battery life, and strong overall performance. This Laptop Mag favorite is also an honorable mention as one of the best 2-in-1 laptops we've tested.

If you're not sold just yet on the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i or think you might need something with less power and a lower price tag, be sure to check out the best laptop deals we've rounded up this month for alternatives.

Today's best Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i deal

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i
Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i: was $2,409 now $1,799 at Lenovo USA

Use coupon YOGAPROSALE to save $610 on Lenovo's popular Yoga Pro 9i and get it for just $1,799.

Launch date: April 2024

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i configuration.

Features: 16-inch 3.2K (3200 x 2000) mini-LED touch, 1200-nit, 165Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 1TB of SSD storage, 5-megapixel RGB+IR webcam, Windows 11 Pro

Price check: Amazon $1,999

Reviews: Laptop Mag had a fantastic experience reviewing the Yoga Pro 9i. We loved its gorgeous display, strong performance, discrete graphics, bouncy keyboard, and respectable battery life. All those features made it a stellar laptop for creators and gamers alike.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★

Buy it if: A gorgeous 16-inch display is an important factor for you, and you need a discrete GPU to handle gaming or other graphics-intensive tasks.

Don't buy it if: You don't see yourself gaming or editing videos on your laptop. Instead, go for something simpler (and even more affordable than this laptop).

Check out the best laptop deals we've rounded up for a few ideas.

View Deal

More from Laptop Mag

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Apple MacBook Pro
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 226 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB Silver)
Our Review
1
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
$1,599
View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch Grey)
2
Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Intel (14")
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Low Stock
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
3
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen...
Walmart
$1,999
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
4
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View Deal
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch Intel Core i7)
5
Swift 14 SF14-71T-74RF...
Acer
View Deal
Dell XPS 15 (9530)
6
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Dell
$1,299
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
7
MacBook Pro (2023) 14-inch -...
Back Market (US)
View Deal
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB SSD)
Our Review
8
ASUS - ROG Strix SCAR 18”...
Best Buy
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
9
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(1TB Intel Core M3)
Our Review
10
Apple Macbook Pro 14.2" (Late...
P.C. Richard & Son
View Deal
Load more deals
Sarah Chaney
Sarah Chaney
Contributing Writer

Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with five years of experience across multiple outlets, including Mashable, How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, Tom’s Guide, and of course, Laptop Mag. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.