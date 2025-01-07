Razer's new Blade 16 will be its thinnest, most powerful gaming laptop yet
It's up to 32% thinner and 30% smaller than previous Blade 16 laptops
At Laptop Mag, we've been fans of the Razer Blade laptops for years. Razer has solid build quality on their gaming laptops, and the Blade line leverages a solid amount of power with each configuration.
But at CES this year, Razer is unveiling a thinner, smaller Blade 16 than we've ever seen. At just 0.59 inches thick, the Blade 16 (2025) is thinner than the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M4 Pro, 2024).
Beyond being thinner and smaller than ever, the new Blade 16 also offers some quality specs. Here's what we know about the Razer Blade 16 (2025) so far:
Razer Blade 16 (2025): Specs
|Price:
|TBD
|CPU:
|up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370
|GPU:
|Nvidia Next-Gen GPU
|RAM:
|TBD
|Storage:
|TBD
|Display:
|16-inch, 240Hz (2880 X 1440), 0.2ms OLED
|Battery:
|90Whr (watt-hour)
|Dimensions:
|0.59 inches thick
|Weight:
|TBD
Razer Blade 16 (2025): Features and design
Aesthetically, the Razer Blade 16 (2025) hasn't changed much from previous Razer laptops. It's still that black aluminum chassis with an Apple-like minimalist aesthetic and green Razer logo on the top lid.
What the Blade 16 (2025) does change is the size of the Blade. At up to 32% thinner than previous Blade 16 models and measuring just 0.59 inches in thickness, the 2025 Blade 16 is one of Razer's thinnest laptops. It's also smaller, at about 30% less mass than the Blade 16 we reviewed in early 2024.
Despite losing a ton of overall size, the Blade 16 (2025) has an improved keyboard with 1.5mm keytravel, which is 50% more travel than last year's Blade 16. So you won't be stuck with a miserable, mushy typing experience even with an ultra-slim chassis.
To fit a next-gen Nvidia GPU in the thinner, smaller chassis, Razer also revamped the Blade 16's cooling system. The new Blade's vapor chamber features a 0.5mm exhaust fan and new thermal interface gel, letting the Blade 16 get as much power from the Blackwell GPU as possible without needing additional fan space.
And with a CPU up to the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, the Blade 16 will be part of Microsoft's Copilot+ system, allowing you to access the whole Copilot+ AI suite.
Razer Blade 16 (2025): Outlook
Razer's Blade 16 is always a top contender for our Best Gaming Laptops page, though it doesn't sit on our ranks at the moment. That could change with the Blade 16 (2025), an ultra-thin and light laptop with a 90Whr battery and a next-gen GPU. If nothing else, we're sure to love putting the "thinnest, most powerful Blade" to the test in our labs.
The Blade 16 will be available in Q1 2025 at Razer.com, Razer retail stores, and authorized retailers. Razer has not confirmed pricing for the new Blade yet.
