Wow! Apple's new M3 MacBook Air 13 just hit a new all-time-low Black Friday price

Early Black Friday deals are in full swing, and that's fantastic news if you're in the market for a new laptop. The new M3-powered MacBook Air that just debuted in March has just reached a new all-time-low price, and it'd be rare to see it dip lower than this before Black Friday.

Snag an M3 MacBook Air 13 for just $849 at Amazon while stock lasts. This configuration — 16GB of unified memory and 256GB of SSD storage — is regularly $1,099. That's $250 in savings for a 2024 MacBook Air!

With its exceptional battery life, the M3 MacBook Air 13 is especially great for students and remote workers.

Our M3 MacBook Air 13 review praised the laptop's strong performance, outstanding battery life, satisfying keyboard, and bright display. For these reasons and more, the laptop earned 4.5 out of 5 stars from us and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

This is a stellar laptop pick for anyone in need of a reliable laptop capable of tackling basic productivity tasks. With its exceptional battery life, it's especially great for students and remote workers.

If you plan to hop on the internet and use your laptop for light workloads, this cheaper $799 M3 MacBook Air 13 configuration might be a better option. It comes with the same 256GB of SSD storage but drops unified memory to 8GB, plenty for answering emails, streaming media, and creating documents.

To see more MacBook Black Friday sales, check out the best Black Friday MacBook deals we've rounded up.

Today's best 13-inch MacBook Air M3 deal