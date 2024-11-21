Wow! Apple's new M3 MacBook Air 13 just hit a new all-time-low Black Friday price
Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air M3 is an excellent Black Friday value
Early Black Friday deals are in full swing, and that's fantastic news if you're in the market for a new laptop. The new M3-powered MacBook Air that just debuted in March has just reached a new all-time-low price, and it'd be rare to see it dip lower than this before Black Friday.
Snag an M3 MacBook Air 13 for just $849 at Amazon while stock lasts. This configuration — 16GB of unified memory and 256GB of SSD storage — is regularly $1,099. That's $250 in savings for a 2024 MacBook Air!
Our M3 MacBook Air 13 review praised the laptop's strong performance, outstanding battery life, satisfying keyboard, and bright display. For these reasons and more, the laptop earned 4.5 out of 5 stars from us and our coveted Editor's Choice award.
This is a stellar laptop pick for anyone in need of a reliable laptop capable of tackling basic productivity tasks. With its exceptional battery life, it's especially great for students and remote workers.
If you plan to hop on the internet and use your laptop for light workloads, this cheaper $799 M3 MacBook Air 13 configuration might be a better option. It comes with the same 256GB of SSD storage but drops unified memory to 8GB, plenty for answering emails, streaming media, and creating documents.
To see more MacBook Black Friday sales, check out the best Black Friday MacBook deals we've rounded up.
Today's best 13-inch MacBook Air M3 deal
Lowest price! In this early Black Friday deal at Amazon, you can save $250 on the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 in any colorway you'd like.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664), 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 chipset (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine), 16GB of unified memory, 256GB of SSD storage, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, six speakers with force-cancelling woofers, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
Release date: March 2024
Price check: Best Buy $849
Price history: This is the lowest price for the new M3 MacBook Air 13.
The cheaper alternative: The M3 MacBook Air 13 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage is only $799 at Best Buy.
Reviews: The MacBook Air line is known for its lightweight form factor, lengthy battery life, and solid performance. This new M3-powered model is no different. It earned 4.5 out of 5 stars from us for all the features mentioned above, its bright display, improved SSD speeds, and comfortable typing experience.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You're looking for a lightweight, long-lasting laptop that won't break the bank and can perform simple productivity tasks and casual gaming.
Don't buy it if: You need a laptop capable of tackling more graphics-intensive tasks or you're looking for an even cheaper option for basic productivity tasks. Check out the other best Black Friday MacBook deals we've rounded up for alternatives.
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with five years of experience across multiple outlets, including Mashable, How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, Tom’s Guide, and of course, Laptop Mag. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.