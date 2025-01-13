Snag a new M2 MacBook Air for its lowest price ever — just $749 in this Best Buy sale
The Editor's Choice M2 MacBook Air just dipped to its lowest price ever
Best Buy is bringing back Black Friday-worthy savings with this epic deal on Apple's M2 MacBook Air, the perfect lightweight laptop for remote workers or students.
Right now, you can grab a new M2 MacBook Air for just $749 at Best Buy. Regularly $899, that's $150 in savings and the lowest we've seen this Apple laptop dip since Black Friday. When you consider the laptop first launched at $1,099, it really feels like $350 in savings for a fantastic laptop.
In our M2 MacBook Air review, we highlighted the laptop's elegant redesign, strong overall performance, comfortably springy keyboard, and bright, colorful display. One of the laptop's top features, in my opinion, is its 14+ hour battery life. While newer MacBooks boast 15-18 hours of battery life, they don't even come close to this laptop's $749 deal price.
This configuration features the M2 chip with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, ideal for basic AI tasks. Then, it's also equipped with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a sharp 13.6-inch, 2560 x 1664-pixel Liquid Retina display.
Overall, the M2 MacBook Air is aging well. If you need a laptop capable of handling basic productivity tasks, like managing your emails, researching new products or ideas, working in document processors, and so on, the M2 MacBook Air is more than capable.
However, if you're searching for a laptop capable of more graphics-intensive tasks, like AAA gaming or video editing, you might want to consider the best MacBook Pro deals or best gaming laptop deals we've found instead.
Today's best M2 MacBook Air deal
This epic deal knocks $150 off the M2 MacBook Air, sending it back to its lowest price ever.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, M2 chip (8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine), 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID
Release date: July 2022
Price check: Amazon $774 (Used)
Price history: This matches the lowest price we've ever seen for the M2 MacBook Air, first spotted during Black Friday 2024 sales.
Reviews: Our MacBook Air M2 review praises this lightweight masterpiece for its elegant redesign, fantastic overall performance, and bright, vibrant display. With all those features and a 14+ hour battery life in our Laptop Mag battery test, we deemed this laptop "on the cusp of perfection."
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You're looking for a travel-friendly laptop that you'll barely notice in your bag, powerful enough to tackle basic daily productivity tasks and casual gaming with ease.
Don't it buy if: You want a laptop that can handle extreme tab-hoarding or more graphics-intensive tasks, like AAA gaming or video editing. Opt for a MacBook Pro instead, and snag the lowest price possible by checking out the best MacBook deals we've gathered.
