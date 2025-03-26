The Mac Mini desktop PC is the hipster's choice for best PC. And it's on sale.

Deals
By published

Here’s why it might be the right choice for your sensibilities, needs, and, most importantly, your budget.

Apple Mac Mini with M4
(Image credit: Apple)

Despite our name, Laptop Mag are unabashed supporters of the growing mini PC market. The little boxes are powerful machines that are potent portables.

The arrival of the M4 processor-powered Mac mini in October 2024 ushered in Apple’s most current entrant into a burgeoning market. The Mac Mini goes back more than 20 years now, and it continues to live rent-free in my mind.

During Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, the M4 Pro-powered Mini, with a three-year Apple Care+ warranty, is $200 off. This is Apple’s top-of-the-line Mac Mini desktop computer.if you're looking to invest in something powerful that will last for years, the deal below is for you.

Apple 2024 Mac Mini Desktop Computer with M4 Pro chip with Apple Care+ (3 years)
Apple 2024 Mac Mini Desktop Computer with M4 Pro chip with Apple Care+ (3 years): was $1,498 now $1,298 at Amazon

The Apple Mac Mini desktop PC powered by an M4 Pro processor comes with three years of Apple Care+ and boasts 24GB of unified memory and 512GB of storage.

It's arguably the smallest and most powerful mini PC on the market and stays cool under pressure because of the efficiency of the M4 Pro processor and how the Mac Mini is designed to quickly rid itself of heat generated from computing processes.

View Deal

You may not immediately think of a Mac Mini desktop computer as your next computer, but it should be.

You may not immediately think of a Mac Mini desktop computer as your next computer, but it should be. This underrated little productivity powerhouse is could be derided as the “hipster’s choice” of computers, but let that pejorative flow right by you.

Apple's even made an interesting choice for the location of the power button. (Though if you don't like it, there's a DIY alternative.)

Here’s why it might be the right choice for your sensibilities, needs, and, most importantly, your budget.

Design: The design-focused side of my brain — and maybe yours — can also see how the sleek Mac Mini desktop is a space-saver in your home or office, too.

Practicality and affordability: The more practical benefits of a mini PC are energy efficiency, a low amount of noise, reduced heat output, and affordability.

The small size of the Mac Mini M4, seen in this animated GIF that shows how heat dissipates through its body, is made possible by the power-efficient performance of Apple M4 combined with what Apple says is an all-new innovative thermal architecture.

The small size of the Mac Mini M4, seen in this animated GIF that shows how heat dissipates through its body, is made possible by the power-efficient performance of Apple M4 combined with what Apple says is an all-new innovative thermal architecture. (Image credit: Apple)

See also:

All external monitors on sale for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

All Logitech keyboards and mice on sale for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

If stunning visuals aren’t important to you but top-tier performance is, a Mac Mini desktop PC is also a great value. Let’s compare prices for a moment:

The Mac Mini with an M4 Pro processor and 24GB of unified memory, and 512 GB of storage is $1,199. And you can buy a much larger monitor (like this 27” Samsung full HD screen which is 39% off right now).

Meanwhile, if you wanted those specs (24GB of unified memory and 512GB of storage) in a Mac laptop, the best you could do is $1,364.

The Mac Mini is small and mighty. If you’d like the ability to quickly connect it to any display — including your TV — and keep a smaller footprint for your device, it’s the smart choice.

Nick Lucchesi
Nick Lucchesi
Editor-in-Chief for Laptop Mag

EIC for Laptop Mag. Admirer of a good adjective. Killer of passive voice. Mechanical keyboard casual.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Macbooks
The unbelievably compact form of the Mac Mini M4, seen in this animated GIF that shows how heat dissapates through its body, is made possible by the power-efficient performance of Apple silicon combined with an all-new innovative thermal architecture.
The Mac Mini desktop PC is the hipster's choice for best PC. And it's on sale.
Close up of the fingerprint sensor on the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4 with a finger hovering above it.
We gave the Apple M4 MacBook Air a rare 5 stars. And it's on sale now.
M3 MacBook Air deal against blue gradient background
Shocking Amazon Big Spring Sale alternative takes $400 off the M3 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM
Sky blue M4 MacBook with Apple Card Plus logo, Amazon Big Spring Sale logo and epic deals sticker.
Amazon Big Spring Sale knocks up to $450 off MacBooks, here are 7 deals I like and recommend
Three Apple M3 chips floating in the air
The M3 gamble: How Apple's bet shaped its silicon future
The HP Victus 16 (S100) with lid open on a wood table
HP Victus 16 (S100) review: A stellar gaming laptop for the price with only one flaw
Latest in Deals
The unbelievably compact form of the Mac Mini M4, seen in this animated GIF that shows how heat dissapates through its body, is made possible by the power-efficient performance of Apple silicon combined with an all-new innovative thermal architecture.
The Mac Mini desktop PC is the hipster's choice for best PC. And it's on sale.
Surface Pro 11 with keyboard against pink and blue gradient background with epic deals sticker.
Save $450 on the Surface Pro 2-in-1 Copilot+ PC in this unbeatable Amazon Big Spring deal
Close up of the fingerprint sensor on the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4 with a finger hovering above it.
We gave the Apple M4 MacBook Air a rare 5 stars. And it's on sale now.
Amazon Big Spring Sale epic deals text surrounded by M4 MacBook Air, iPad 11, AirPods 4, AirPods Max, Asus TUF Gaming A14, Kindle Colorsoft, Fire HD 10 tablet, Amazon Luna controller, and Surface Laptop 7 against a green gradient background.
59 best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals: Laptops, tablets, smartphones, wearables, and more
Beats headphones epic deals
Amazon's Big Spring Sale takes up to 50% off Beats headphones, here are 7 deals I recommend
Blue Apple iPad mini 7 against an orange gradient background.
Apple's rarely discounted iPad mini just dropped $100 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
More about macbooks
Close up of the fingerprint sensor on the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4 with a finger hovering above it.

We gave the Apple M4 MacBook Air a rare 5 stars. And it's on sale now.
M3 MacBook Air deal against blue gradient background

Shocking Amazon Big Spring Sale alternative takes $400 off the M3 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM

Surface Pro 11 with keyboard against pink and blue gradient background with epic deals sticker.

Save $450 on the Surface Pro 2-in-1 Copilot+ PC in this unbeatable Amazon Big Spring deal
See more latest
Most Popular
Surface Pro 11 with keyboard against pink and blue gradient background with epic deals sticker.
Save $450 on the Surface Pro 2-in-1 Copilot+ PC in this unbeatable Amazon Big Spring deal
Close up of the fingerprint sensor on the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4 with a finger hovering above it.
We gave the Apple M4 MacBook Air a rare 5 stars. And it's on sale now.
Beats headphones epic deals
Amazon's Big Spring Sale takes up to 50% off Beats headphones, here are 7 deals I recommend
Blue Apple iPad mini 7 against an orange gradient background.
Apple's rarely discounted iPad mini just dropped $100 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Amazon Big Spring Sale epic deals text surrounded by M4 MacBook Air, iPad 11, AirPods 4, AirPods Max, Asus TUF Gaming A14, Kindle Colorsoft, Fire HD 10 tablet, Amazon Luna controller, and Surface Laptop 7 against a green gradient background.
59 best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals: Laptops, tablets, smartphones, wearables, and more
Black Apple Watch Series 10 with Jet Black Aluminum Case and Ink sport loop against blue gradient background.
Amazon Big Spring Sale: Apple Watch Series 10 drops to record-low price — $100 off now!
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s, Lenovo LOQ, Lenovo 100Hz monitor and Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus with Lenovo Slim Pen against blue gradient background with killer sale sticker.
Lenovo Spring Clearance Sale: Save up to 68% on laptops, tablets, monitors, and more
Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 gaming laptop against blue background
7 gaming laptop deals that slash up to $600 off during Amazon Big Spring Sale Week
M3 MacBook Air deal against blue gradient background
Shocking Amazon Big Spring Sale alternative takes $400 off the M3 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM
The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 with lid open on a white table beside a Laptop Mag deals icon
Lenovo's Sensational Spring Sale is live, here are 5 laptop deals I recommend from $570