The Mac Mini desktop PC is the hipster's choice for best PC. And it's on sale.

Despite our name, Laptop Mag are unabashed supporters of the growing mini PC market. The little boxes are powerful machines that are potent portables.

The arrival of the M4 processor-powered Mac mini in October 2024 ushered in Apple’s most current entrant into a burgeoning market. The Mac Mini goes back more than 20 years now, and it continues to live rent-free in my mind.

During Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, the M4 Pro-powered Mini, with a three-year Apple Care+ warranty, is $200 off. This is Apple’s top-of-the-line Mac Mini desktop computer.if you're looking to invest in something powerful that will last for years, the deal below is for you.

Apple 2024 Mac Mini Desktop Computer with M4 Pro chip with Apple Care+ (3 years): was $1,498 now $1,298 at Amazon The Apple Mac Mini desktop PC powered by an M4 Pro processor comes with three years of Apple Care+ and boasts 24GB of unified memory and 512GB of storage. It's arguably the smallest and most powerful mini PC on the market and stays cool under pressure because of the efficiency of the M4 Pro processor and how the Mac Mini is designed to quickly rid itself of heat generated from computing processes.

You may not immediately think of a Mac Mini desktop computer as your next computer, but it should be.

You may not immediately think of a Mac Mini desktop computer as your next computer, but it should be. This underrated little productivity powerhouse is could be derided as the “hipster’s choice” of computers, but let that pejorative flow right by you.

Apple's even made an interesting choice for the location of the power button. (Though if you don't like it, there's a DIY alternative.)

Here’s why it might be the right choice for your sensibilities, needs, and, most importantly, your budget.

Design: The design-focused side of my brain — and maybe yours — can also see how the sleek Mac Mini desktop is a space-saver in your home or office, too.

Practicality and affordability: The more practical benefits of a mini PC are energy efficiency, a low amount of noise, reduced heat output, and affordability.

The small size of the Mac Mini M4, seen in this animated GIF that shows how heat dissipates through its body, is made possible by the power-efficient performance of Apple M4 combined with what Apple says is an all-new innovative thermal architecture. (Image credit: Apple)

See also:



➟ All external monitors on sale for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

➟ All Logitech keyboards and mice on sale for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

If stunning visuals aren’t important to you but top-tier performance is, a Mac Mini desktop PC is also a great value. Let’s compare prices for a moment:

The Mac Mini with an M4 Pro processor and 24GB of unified memory, and 512 GB of storage is $1,199. And you can buy a much larger monitor (like this 27” Samsung full HD screen which is 39% off right now).

Meanwhile, if you wanted those specs (24GB of unified memory and 512GB of storage) in a Mac laptop, the best you could do is $1,364.

The Mac Mini is small and mighty. If you’d like the ability to quickly connect it to any display — including your TV — and keep a smaller footprint for your device, it’s the smart choice.