Save $75 on this Anker Portable Charger with Charging Base for a limited time

We all need to charge our devices. A lot. So, nothing beats having a high-capacity power bank around. Even better: A multi-device, high-capacity power bank that can charge devices quickly and simultaneously. Right now, you can save big on one of Anker's portable charger and base station combo that perfectly fills those needs.

For a limited time, Amazon offers 41% off of the Anker Prime Power Bank (200W, 20,000mAh) Portable Charger with 100W Charging Base, now just $109. This unusual combo (not found on Anker's site), pairs an upright-style power bank with a charging base that doubles the number of USB-C and USB-A ports.

The 200W Prime Power Bank has 2 USB-C ports and one USB-A port on its top, with a max power output of 100W for the USB-C ports and 65W for the USB-A port. This means you can simultaneously charge two laptops at 100W each. If all three ports are in use, the power bank shifts those port power outputs to 200W. A Smart Digital Display shows the power usage and distribution on the front of the power bank.

The 100W charging base (sold separately on Anker's site for $81) adds another two USB-C ports and a USB-A port while providing a convenient dock for you to charge up the power bank.

Given the uncommon pairing of the base station with the power bank, act quickly on this deal because Amazon notes it is available for a limited time.

Today's best Anker power bank deal