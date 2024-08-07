5 best laptop stand deals to maximize comfort and performance

If you're a laptop user, a must-have accessory is a portable laptop stand. These five portable laptop stands promote better heat dissipation by providing a dedicated surface for your laptop. They also allow you to adjust the height and angle of your laptop so you can achieve a more comfortable position. Many have ventilation openings to help your laptop maintain its optimal performance levels.

Many laptops can run hot, particularly gaming or other high-performance laptops, and blocking the vents on the bottom of their chassis exacerbates the problem. That's why it's important to have proper ventilation and even cooling options available to get every last ounce of performance out of your laptop.

These five stands at Amazon cover a range of designs and prices, from portable desk stands like the $15 Lenovo 2-in-1 Laptop Stand to tables like the $45 Amazon Basics Adjustable Tray Table Lap Desk.

5 best laptop stand deals

Lenovo 2-in-1 Laptop Stand: $24 $15 @ Amazon

Save 36% on this ergonomically adjustable laptop stand from Lenovo. The Lenovo 2-in-1 Laptop Stand has holes on its surface and a curved design that provides ample ventilation for any laptop up to 15 inches. The stand's 10 tilt positions span 21 and 54 degrees. It even has a mobile phone stand built into its frame. The stand is just 0.6 inches thick, and it has a handle that makes it convenient to carry. Features: Up to 15-inch laptops, 10 tilt positions, detachable mobile phone stand, carry handle.

Amazon Basics Laptop Stand: $32 $24 @ Amazon

Get $8 off the solid Amazon Basics Laptop Stand right now. Perfect for tablets and laptops between 10 and 17.3 inches, this fully adjustable, Z-style stand has a maximum height of 7 inches. Two feet at the base keep your device secure, and an open middle area maximizes airflow. Made from aluminum, this stand weighs 1.7 pounds and folds to 1.8 inches thick. Features: Up to 17.3-inch tablets and laptops, infinite tilt angles to 7-inch incline

Pyle Portable Folding Laptop Stand: $49 $38 @ Amazon

The Pyle Portable Folding Laptop Stand differs greatly from the standard tilt design. This stand opens with a center-mounted telescopic support and a sturdy, tilting platform on top. The company says the stand supports all sizes of tablets and laptops, but the platform shelf measures 8.6 by 9 inches. The stand is great for a sit/stand desk or for environments where you want your laptop raised by a minimum of 12.6 inches (the stand extends up to 16.7 inches). It comes with its carry case, and it folds to 1-inch thick. Features: Any tablet or laptop, minimum height 12.6 inches, maximum height 16.7 inches, carry case.

Amazon Basics Adjustable Tray Table Lap Desk: $69 $45 @ Amazon

If you're the sort who likes to work in bed or on the floor --or you have a standing desk -- the Amazon Basics Adjustable Tray Table Lap Desk is a great choice. This model has legs that fold inward and is height adjustable between 9.4 and 12.6 inches. The table is 23.6 inches wide, so it has plenty of room for a mouse or phone on the surface, too. While it lacks specific cooling features, a flat surface beats using your laptop directly on your bedding any day. The table's angle tilts between 0 and 36 degrees, with a removable stopper at the base to support your laptop.



Features: This stand is 23 inches wide by 13 inches deep, height adjustable between 9.4 and 12.6 inches, and tilt adjustable between 0 and 36 degrees.

LapGear Home Office Pro Lap Desk: $49 $32 @ Amazon

The LapGear Home Office Pro Lap Desk is a perfect accompaniment whether you're using your laptop on a couch, a bed, or a desk. Optimized for lap use, it has cushy supports beneath its wide, roomy platform, with a thicker support at the back to give the carbon fiber surface a gentle tilt forward. It has an integrated wrist rest that runs the entire width of the platform and an integrated phone holder slot and mousepad at the right. The built-in mousepad means this surface is best for laptops up to 15.6 inches, although some 16-inch laptops may work just fine. Features: Up to 15.6-inch laptop, leg cushions, wrist rest phone slot, mousepad.