I found 7 epic back-to-school laptop deals available at Walmart right now

If you're searching for a new laptop before school starts back up, Walmart's back-to-school laptop deals have you covered.

While back-to-school shopping lists used to include notebooks, pens and pencils, and backpacks, modern lists often include tech, especially if the curriculum is partially or fully online.

And Walmart knows that, too. The company is thankfully rolling back prices on multiple laptops from top brands in preparation for the new school year, with savings of up to $380. This makes it easy to snag a solid laptop at a majorly slashed price.

I've picked out a few laptops below that stood out to me as the best of Walmart's back-to-school laptop deals. If you want to see which laptops other retailers have discounted ahead of school starting, check out our best back-to-school laptop deals hub for more options.

Walmart back-to-school laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop (AMD): $339 $299 @ Walmart

This deal slashes an extra $40 off an already affordable AMD-powered laptop. At under $300, this is an excellent back-to-school laptop pick with an entry-level processor and plenty of RAM and storage for using cloud-based services, browsing the web, streaming media, and hopping on video calls. Plus, its Abyss Blue colorway is refreshing in a sea of gray laptops. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 3 7230U processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, Windows 11 Home in S Mode, Dolby Audio speakers, webcam with privacy shutter

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop (Intel): $649 $379 @ Walmart

Save a whopping $280 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with an Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU in this epic back-to-school laptop deal. We didn't test this laptop, but it's accumulated an impressive average of 4.4 out of 5 stars at Walmart for its smooth performance and multitasking capability, ease of use for Windows 11 in S Mode, and overall value. Features: 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, 720P with privacy shutter and dual array microphones, dual speakers with Dolby Audio, Windows 11 Home in S mode

HP Victus 15 RTX 4050 (2024): $979 $599 @ Walmart

Lowest price! Walmart knocks a shocking $380 off the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop, decked out with an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU and an RTX 4050 GPU. In our previous model HP Victus 15 review, we awarded 4 out of 5 stars for its sleek all-black design, high 144Hz refresh rate, and excellent cooling system. A gaming laptop might not be your first pick as a school laptop, but it'll be powerful enough to tackle any graphics-intensive task and be a welcome haven during homework breaks. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz IPS micro-edge anti-glare display, AMD Ryzen 5 8545HS 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 512GB of SSD storage, AMD FreeSync Premium Technology, DTS: X Ultra sound, Windows 11 Home

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $649 @ Walmart

Save $350 on Apple's reliable budget-friendly machine: the M1 MacBook Air. This is easily one of the best laptops you can buy for school, thanks to its solid performance, lightweight design, and impressively long battery life. In our M1 MacBook Air review, it earned 4.5 out of 5 stars and lasted over 14 hours in our battery test. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, Apple M1 7-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 256GB SSD, 8GB of unified memory, Touch ID, macOS

HP 14" Laptop: $519 $239 @ Walmart

Save a staggering $280 on this highly reviewed laptop for students. When testing the HP 14 Series, we loved its solid performance, comfortable keyboard, and quality display, but negatively noted its battery life at the time. This new and improved HP 14 model has an impressive rated battery life of up to 10 hours and 45 minutes, much longer than our initial experience with an older model. Features: 14-inch HD anti-glare display, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, Intel UHD integrated graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, HP True Vision FHD camera with privacy shutter, mic mute key, and dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

HP Stream 14" Laptop: $229 $179 @ Walmart

Save $50 on this already budget-friendly laptop in this back-to-school deal. For just $179, you'll get a solid laptop capable of web browsing, media streaming, and even casual cloud gaming. There's not a lot of built-in storage, but with many cloud-based services available now for school, like Google Docs, it's not as necessary as it used to be. Features: 14-inch anti-glare HD display, Intel Celeron N4120 processor, Intel UHD integrated graphics 600, 4GB RAM, 64GB of eMMC flash storage, HP True Vision HD webcam with dual-array digital microphone, tuned dual speakers, Windows 11 in S Mode

ASUS Vivobook S 15: now $749 @ Walmart

Although this laptop isn't technically on sale, it's still worth mentioning because it's a fantastic value. For only $749, you get a stunning OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Intel's new Core Ultra 7 155H CPU that boasts powerful, efficient performance, and a whopping 1TB of storage. Whether you're working on papers, streaming your favorite show, or even playing a few casual games, the Vivobook S 15 will handle it seamlessly. Features: 15.6-inch 3K (2880 x 1620) 120Hz 500-nit OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, integrated Intel Arc graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, speakers by Harman/Kardon and Dolby Atmos, 1080p smart infrared webcam, Windows 11 Home