I can't believe this HP laptop is 80% off! The HP EliteBook 845 G10 gets a massive Cyber Monday discount

Black Friday sales have moved out of the way to make room for even better Cyber Monday deals. Some of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far have been on laptops, which is fantastic news for anyone wanting to start the new year with a fresh laptop.

While scouring the web for the best laptop deals, I came across an absolute gem from HP. The HP EliteBook 845 G10 is available for only $445 directly through HP's website. Normally $2,231, that's a staggering 80% off (or $1,786 off) a pretty solid build.

This lightweight, 3-pound laptop features a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display. The display's max brightness is 250 nits, so don't expect an incredibly bright display, but it should be plenty bright as long as you don't plan to work in direct sunlight.

Inside, its specs are plenty powerful enough to handle casual gaming and multitasking. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 7540U processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and integrated AMD Radeon graphics.

If you'd like a larger laptop with more powerful specs, HP's flash sale also extends to a 16-inch EliteBook 865 G10 laptop. It's priced at only $745 right now, and this sale, just like the sale for the 845 G10 laptop, only lasts until 11:59 p.m. Eastern on December 2.

Swipe to scroll horizontally HP Elitebook 845 G10 Header Cell - Column 0 14" EliteBook 845 G10 16" EliteBook 865 G10 Price $445 $745 Display 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 250 nits, IPS 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 250 nits, IPS CPU AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 7540U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 7840HS Graphics Integrated AMD Radeon graphics Integrated AMD Radeon graphics RAM 16GB DDR5 32GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD 1TB SSD Webcam 5MP IR 5MP IR Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

The $445 EliteBook 845 G10 will be the smartest value for most people. It offers a powerful mid-range CPU, plenty of RAM, and storage at a budget-friendly price.

But if you want a laptop with a larger screen, a more powerful CPU and RAM for better multitasking and gaming, or more storage, paying an extra $300 to snag the HP EliteBook 865 G10 at 75% off is definitely worth it.

If you want to see what other laptops are seeing discounts this sale holiday, check out our best Cyber Monday laptop deals before making your final decision.

Best HP EliteBook 845 G10 deal for Cyber Monday