I can't believe this HP laptop is 80% off! The HP EliteBook 845 G10 gets a massive Cyber Monday discount
Run, don't walk! This deal is part of a flash sale that ends soon
Black Friday sales have moved out of the way to make room for even better Cyber Monday deals. Some of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far have been on laptops, which is fantastic news for anyone wanting to start the new year with a fresh laptop.
While scouring the web for the best laptop deals, I came across an absolute gem from HP. The HP EliteBook 845 G10 is available for only $445 directly through HP's website. Normally $2,231, that's a staggering 80% off (or $1,786 off) a pretty solid build.
This lightweight, 3-pound laptop features a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display. The display's max brightness is 250 nits, so don't expect an incredibly bright display, but it should be plenty bright as long as you don't plan to work in direct sunlight.
Inside, its specs are plenty powerful enough to handle casual gaming and multitasking. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 7540U processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and integrated AMD Radeon graphics.
If you'd like a larger laptop with more powerful specs, HP's flash sale also extends to a 16-inch EliteBook 865 G10 laptop. It's priced at only $745 right now, and this sale, just like the sale for the 845 G10 laptop, only lasts until 11:59 p.m. Eastern on December 2.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|14" EliteBook 845 G10
|16" EliteBook 865 G10
|Price
|$445
|$745
|Display
|14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 250 nits, IPS
|16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 250 nits, IPS
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 7540U
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 7840HS
|Graphics
|Integrated AMD Radeon graphics
|Integrated AMD Radeon graphics
|RAM
|16GB DDR5
|32GB DDR5
|Storage
|512GB SSD
|1TB SSD
|Webcam
|5MP IR
|5MP IR
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
The $445 EliteBook 845 G10 will be the smartest value for most people. It offers a powerful mid-range CPU, plenty of RAM, and storage at a budget-friendly price.
But if you want a laptop with a larger screen, a more powerful CPU and RAM for better multitasking and gaming, or more storage, paying an extra $300 to snag the HP EliteBook 865 G10 at 75% off is definitely worth it.
If you want to see what other laptops are seeing discounts this sale holiday, check out our best Cyber Monday laptop deals before making your final decision.
Best HP EliteBook 845 G10 deal for Cyber Monday
Overview: Save a staggering 80%, or $1,786, on the excellent 14-inch HP Elitebook 845 G10.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 250-nit IPS display, AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 7540U processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, integrated AMD Radeon graphics, 5-megapixel IR webcam, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Windows 11 Pro, 3 pounds
Release date: 2023
Price check: $579 Amazon
Price history: This is the best Cyber Monday deal we've found for this HP EliteBook 845 G10 configuration.
Reviews: We haven't had a chance to review the EliteBook 845 G10 (and neither have our sister sites), but all the EliteBook configurations we've tested in the past have always delivered strong performance, solid build quality, and satisfying keyboards. We did find a review for this particular laptop from Notebookcheck, and the site found the laptop to have quiet fans and great battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ (Elite x360) | Notebookcheck: N/A
Buy it if: You need a solid laptop that'll last all day, perform well, and look pretty great while doing it. Windows 11 Pro in this configuration might be overkill for the average user, but at just $445, you're certainly not paying a premium for Windows 11 Pro.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop display with higher resolution or a higher max brightness or a laptop capable of playing AAA games at high refresh rates.
Instead, check out our best Cyber Monday laptop deals to find a better alternative.
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with five years of experience across multiple outlets, including Mashable, How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, Tom’s Guide, and of course, Laptop Mag. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.