I can't believe Amazon has the MacBook Pro M3 for such a (relatively) low price on Prime Day
That's not a typo — you can save a heap on the MacBook Pro M3 for Prime Day.
Act fast, Apple fans! Amazon's annual Prime Day sale slashed the price of a 16-inch MacBook Pro M3, bringing it down to its lowest price, but only for July 16 and 17.
I've never seen the MacBook Pro at a discount this steep! Right now, you can get the powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro chip for just $1,899 on Amazon.
Laptop Mag named this laptop "the new king of MacBooks" in our review, and for good reason. The MacBook Pro is one of the top powerhouse laptops on the market right now, perfect for maximizing your productivity and creativity.
The Prime Day price for this MacBook Pro M3 is $600 off the original price of $2,499 thanks to a 20% discount from Amazon plus a bonus $100 coupon (make sure you check the box for the coupon to maximize your savings).
The M3 Pro chip boasts a 12-core CPU and an 18-core GPU with support for ray tracing, making it one of the best Macs for gaming. Plus, it will have access to Apple's latest AI features when Apple Intelligence launches in macOS 15 later this year.
There's never been a better time to score a powerful new MacBook Pro with this incredible Prime Day deal!
Today's best MacBook Pro M3 Prime Day deal
Apple 16" MacBook Pro with M3 Pro
Was: $2,499
Now: $1,899 Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Amazon takes a massive $600 off the fantastic 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro.
Launch date: November 2023
Price history: This is the lowest-eve price for the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro. It beats its previous lowest price low of $2,249.
Features: Display: 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display CPU: Apple M3 Pro with 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU RAM: 18GB Unified Storage: 512GB SSD, Ports: SDXC card slot, HDMI port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports
Price check: Apple $2,499
Reviews: The MacBook Pro M3 series has only improved with the addition of Apple’s latest M3 Pro chip. It delivers better overall productivity and gaming performance than its predecessor, with even longer battery life, all wrapped in Apple's classic minimalistic design.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a powerful workhorse that can handle power-hungry productivity demands, video editing, and gaming while delivering long-lasting battery life.
Don't buy it if you want a personal computer primarily for creating documents, sending emails, and watching YouTube videos. Visit our guide to the best laptops to find the best device for your needs, or check out the MacBook Pro's little sibling, the MacBook Air M3.
