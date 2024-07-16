I can't believe Amazon has the MacBook Pro M3 for such a (relatively) low price on Prime Day

Act fast, Apple fans! Amazon's annual Prime Day sale slashed the price of a 16-inch MacBook Pro M3, bringing it down to its lowest price, but only for July 16 and 17.

There's never been a better time to score a powerful new MacBook Pro with this incredible Prime Day deal!

I've never seen the MacBook Pro at a discount this steep! Right now, you can get the powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro chip for just $1,899 on Amazon.

Laptop Mag named this laptop "the new king of MacBooks" in our review, and for good reason. The MacBook Pro is one of the top powerhouse laptops on the market right now, perfect for maximizing your productivity and creativity.

The Prime Day price for this MacBook Pro M3 is $600 off the original price of $2,499 thanks to a 20% discount from Amazon plus a bonus $100 coupon (make sure you check the box for the coupon to maximize your savings).

The M3 Pro chip boasts a 12-core CPU and an 18-core GPU with support for ray tracing, making it one of the best Macs for gaming. Plus, it will have access to Apple's latest AI features when Apple Intelligence launches in macOS 15 later this year.

Today's best MacBook Pro M3 Prime Day deal