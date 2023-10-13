Huge Lenovo sale takes over $1,600 off the excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon
Save 50% on the excellent Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
Lenovo's Semi-Annual Sale offers Black Friday-like laptop deals in October. For a limited time, you can save up to 76% on Lenovo laptops and peripherals.
As part of the sale, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 for $1,614. Normally, you'd expect to pay $3,299 for this business notebook, so you're saving 50% with this deal.
Out of all the laptop deals we've seen this fall, this is one of the best so far.
Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
Was:
$3,299
Now: $1,614 @ Lenovo
Overview:
Save 50% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupon,"THINKANNUALW3"
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p IR hybrid webcam.
Release date: April 2023
Price check: CDW $2,024
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration.
Reviews:
Laptop Mag: ★★★★| Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a durable and reliable laptop for school, home office or business. Performance-wise, it's nearly on par with the MacBook Pro according to our lab's Geekbench benchmark tests. For video conferencing, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 equips you with up to a 1080p IR hybrid webcam with privacy shutter. Four 360-degree noise cancelling mics with Dolby Voice deliver exceptional audio.
Don't it buy if: You want a laptop for demanding graphics handling. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is more suitable for the office, remote workers and traveling business professionals. If you want a PC primarily for gaming, video-editing and other graphics intensive tasks, a gaming notebook or creator laptop is best for you.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Most Popular
By Sean Riley