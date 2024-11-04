Get the Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+ PC for its lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal

Microsoft's Copilot+ PC AI is available in many Windows laptops, but the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is Microsoft's own take on a Copilot+ PC, and its available for its lowest price since it launched in June.

Amazon drops the price of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 to $1,699 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. That's a 15% cut from the normal $1,999, and a savings of $300. We saw this price on Amazon back in October during early Prime Day deals, and now this discount is back in advance of Black Friday — and it is eligible for Amazon's extended holiday returns until January 31, 2025. You can also get this configuration laptop directly from Microsoft for the same price with extended price protection and extended returns.

This time we're highlighting the higher-end model, which is the same configuration in our Surface Laptop 7 review. We rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its stylish design, bright display, and stellar performance. We dinged the display for lacking the wider color depth and vivid colors found in competing premium laptops (in our testing, our colorimeter found the Surface Laptop 7's display covers just 73.3% of the DCI-P3 color gamut). But we liked that the display was bright — measured at 568 nits — and its 120Hz refresh delivered smooth navigation, animations, and media playback.

In our real-world tests, the Surface Laptop 7 performance was excellent across the board. And its battery life was outstanding: It lasted 15 hours and 44 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test, making it one of the longest-lasting laptop batteries we've tested thus far.

If you want to upgrade your personal computer sooner rather than later, this premium Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 configuration with a $300 discount is one of the best laptop deals you can buy before Black Friday.

Today's best Surface Laptop 7 deal