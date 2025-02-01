My 5 favorite early Presidents' Day PC gaming deals at Walmart: Save up to $400 on laptops, monitors, and more!

With Presidents' Day right around the corner, we're starting to see some sweet early deals on gaming gear, including a fantastic discount on one of Laptop Mag's top-rated gaming laptops!

Walmart is already offering some huge price cuts on PC gaming tech, so I found a handful of the best discounts to start your search. They include monitors, peripherals, and even the ASUS TUF Gaming A14.

This 14-inch gaming laptop might be from ASUS's "budget" TUF line-up, but don't let that fool you. Laptop Mag gave the TUF Gaming A14 a shining 4.5/5 stars and an Editor's Choice award! Our review praised the A14's impressive battery life and strong gaming performance. It's a great pick for students, entry-level gamers, budget gamers, or anyone who wants a portable, reliable gaming laptop.

Right now, you can snag the ASUS TUF Gaming A14 for $400 off at Walmart! It's a phenomenal budget-friendly pick at that price. Plus, gaming laptops might soon get a lot more expensive, so now's the time to snap up deals like this one!

Top early Presidents' Day deals on gaming laptops, monitors, and peripherals

ASUS TUF Gaming A14
ASUS TUF Gaming A14: was $1,799 now $1,399 at Walmart

Specs: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 32GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, 14-inch 2.5K 165Hz WQXGA display

Our review: ★★★★½, Editor's Choice

The ASUS TUF Gaming A14 is a fantastic deal with this $400 discount from Walmart! It boasts some impressive specs, including more than enough storage for your games. The RTX 4060 GPU might not seem as shiny anymore with the RTX 50-series out, but it's a great pick for budget gamers and entry-level builds. The TUF Gaming A14 also makes an excellent ultra-portable gaming laptop thanks to it's small size.

View Deal
Acer Nitro 31.5-inch Curved FHD Gaming Monitor
Acer Nitro 31.5-inch Curved FHD Gaming Monitor: was $249 now $129 at Walmart

Specs: 31.5 inches, FHD, 16:9 aspect ratio, 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, VESA mount compatible

Walmart slashed nearly 50% off the normal price on this spacious curved gaming monitor from Acer! At just $129, it's an incredible buy for anyone looking to upgrade their gaming setup!

View Deal
onn 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor
onn 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $599 now $449 at Walmart

Specs: 49-inch, 3840 x 1080p, 32:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, VESA mount compatible

Want more screen real estate for your gaming setup? Take a look at this roomy 49-inch curved gaming monitor from onn. It boasts a speedy 144Hz refresh rate with a 2ms response time along with plenty of space for an immersive gaming experience or multi-tasking.

View Deal
Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse
Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $149 now $87 at Walmart

The G502 is one of Logitech's top gaming mice and for good reason. This gaming beast boasts a fast, precise sensor with a max 25,600 DPI, 11 programmable buttons, and adjustable weights to get the perfect feel for your playstyle. The LIGHTSPEED wireless version offers up to 60 hours of gameplay on a single charge, allowing you to declutter your cable-coated desk.

View Deal
Corsair HS55 Core Wireless Gaming Headset
Corsair HS55 Core Wireless Gaming Headset: was $99 now $69 at Walmart

Compatibility: PC, PS5, PS4, mobile devices

The Corsair HS55 Core is the perfect wireless gaming headset for gamers on a budget, entry-level players, or anyone who wants a comfy over-ear headset at a great price. This deal from Walmart brings the HS55 Core down to less than $70! This headset offers up to 24 hours of battery life per charge, a flip-to-mute mic, and built-in on-ear audio controls.

View Deal
Stevie Bonifield
Stevie Bonifield
Freelance Writer

Stevie Bonifield is a freelance tech journalist specializing in keyboards, peripherals, gaming gear, and mobile tech. Outside of writing, Stevie loves indie games, photography, and building way too many custom keyboards