Top 5 deals on Asus ROG gaming gear: Score $50 off keyboards, mice, controllers, and headphones

As a PC gamer, I know great accessories can make or break your gameplay. So, I was psyched to see some top gaming peripherals from Asus ROG go on sale this week, and you won't want to miss out, either.

Right now, you can save on everything from keyboards to headphones and trick out your gaming setup with new ROG gear. For example, you can pick up the Asus ROG Strix Impact III wireless gaming mouse for just $50 on Amazon. If you're gaming on a laptop, a lightweight, wireless gaming mouse like this one will be a considerable upgrade.

Similarly, you can score $50 off the sleek, feature-packed Asus ROG Azoth 75 gaming keyboard. This keyboard features tri-mode wired/wireless connectivity and a fully customizable design, making it a great pick whether you're new to customizable keyboards or looking to upgrade your laptop keyboard.

These deals won't last long, so snag them while you can and level up your gameplay with some gear from Asus ROG!

5 Best deals on Asus gaming accessories on Amazon

Asus ROG Azoth 75 gaming keyboard: $249 $199 @ Amazon

This limited-time deal on Amazon slashes $50 off one of Asus's latest ROG gaming keyboards, taking it down to just under $200! Features: The Asus ROG Azoth 75 is one of ROG's most premium gaming keyboards. It features a fully customizable, hot-swappable design with an OLED display, pre-lubricated switches, and a metal top case. It also has tri-mode connectivity, so you can connect it wired or wirelessly.

Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition: $149 $99 @ Amazon

Snag this ultralight gaming mouse from Asus ROG for $50 off with this deal from Amazon! Features: The Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition weighs just 54 grams, making it an excellent pick for competitive gamers. It features tri-mode wired/wireless connectivity, a 36,000 DPI sensor, and five programmable buttons. The black and white versions are both on sale right now, so you can save on whichever colorway matches your gaming setup.

Asus ROG Strix Impact III: $69 $49 @ Amazon

With this epic deal from Amazon, you can add an Asus ROG wireless gaming mouse to your battle station for just $50! Features: If you're looking for a wireless gaming mouse with great battery life, consider the Asus ROG Strix Impact III. It boasts up to 500 hours of battery life in Bluetooth mode and weighs just 57 grams. At $50, this mouse is a steal!

Asus ROG Raikiri Pro game controller: $149 $109 @ Amazon

Want to upgrade your game controller? Score $40 off this tricked-out pro controller from Asus ROG with this deal from Amazon! Features: If you've ever wanted more freedom to customize the performance of your game controller, the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro is for you. This game controller features tri-mode wired/wireless connectivity, fully removable buttons, adjustable joystick sensitivity, four rear buttons, an OLED display, and an RGB light strip. It's only compatible with PC and Xbox, though, not PlayStation.