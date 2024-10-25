This powerful RTX 4060 gaming laptop just dropped below $1,000 at Walmart

Walmart joins the early Black Friday sales frenzy with this Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop, now $999. Walmart normally sells this model for $1,199, which is a solid $200 discount on a capable Asus system.

Even better: Walmart now has its holiday season extended returns policy in place. That means you can buy this laptop now, and it is eligible for return until January 31, 2025.

Asus has a wide range of gaming laptops, with the TUF series targeting a balance of performance and value. The Asus TUF F15 provides a reasonable amount of gaming power, now at a sub-$1,000 price.

The Asus TUF F15 has a 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. This 2023 model also has 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

With this sale price, you're getting solid core components at a bargain price. We reviewed a prior generation of the TUF 15 and gave it 4 out of 5 stars, largely because of its excellent performance and price. Like that iteration, this model has a MUX Switch to improve gaming performance. And it adds a robust build, with "military grade toughness" that includes passing MIL-STD-810H tests.

At 4.85 pounds, this laptop is no lightweight for carrying around long distances. But, it is lighter than many comparable gaming laptops.

If you're looking for a capable performer that won't break your wallet, act now on this Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop deal at Walmart while supplies last.

Best Asus TUF F15 (2023) gaming laptop deal