This powerful RTX 4060 gaming laptop just dropped below $1,000 at Walmart

Walmart joins the early Black Friday sales frenzy with this Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop, now $999. Walmart normally sells this model for $1,199, which is a solid $200 discount on a capable Asus system.
Even better: Walmart now has its holiday season extended returns policy in place. That means you can buy this laptop now, and it is eligible for return until January 31, 2025.
Asus has a wide range of gaming laptops, with the TUF series targeting a balance of performance and value. The Asus TUF F15 provides a reasonable amount of gaming power, now at a sub-$1,000 price.
The Asus TUF F15 has a 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. This 2023 model also has 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
With this sale price, you're getting solid core components at a bargain price. We reviewed a prior generation of the TUF 15 and gave it 4 out of 5 stars, largely because of its excellent performance and price. Like that iteration, this model has a MUX Switch to improve gaming performance. And it adds a robust build, with "military grade toughness" that includes passing MIL-STD-810H tests.
At 4.85 pounds, this laptop is no lightweight for carrying around long distances. But, it is lighter than many comparable gaming laptops.
If you're looking for a capable performer that won't break your wallet, act now on this Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop deal at Walmart while supplies last.
Overview: Save $200 on the Asus TUF F15 (2023) with this early Black Friday sale. This model has a 13th-generation Intel processor and 16:9 aspect ratio display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate.
Launch date: 2023
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, 144Hz refresh, 100% sRGB: and 75% Adobe color space, Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia G-Sync.
Reviews: We reviewed the 2022 version of the TUF F15 and gave it 4 out of 5 stars. We noted it had a "great price-to-performance ratio," with excellent performance and long battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ (2022 model)
Buy it if: You want excellent gaming performance and cooling at a good price.
Don't buy it if: You prefer a laptop that's thin and light, or you want a laptop with the latest AI features.
