Stop! Don't miss these 5 great MSI gaming laptop Black Friday deals

Black Friday is here, and we don't just mean Black Friday week, we mean the proper day is here, meaning the best deals and discounts are available for those in need of the latest and greatest tech, alongside our best Black Friday laptop deals.

Some deals include the MSI Cyborg 14 for $749 at Best Buy, which brings it down by $350 from its original price. It features a solid RTX 4060 graphics card, Intel Core i7-13620H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It's a great pick if you're in the market for a laptop that won't break the bank, but still has enough power to handle most games.

Otherwise, if you don't particularly care about breaking the bank and just want something ultra-powerful, look no further than the phenomenal MSI Stealth 18 for $2,297 at Amazon, which is built with an Intel Core Ultra 9-185H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Simply put, it's an absolute beast with some of the best hardware you can get, and you won't be disappointed by its performance when gaming.

Best Black Friday MSI gaming laptop deals

MSI Cyborg 14: was $1,099 now $749 at Best Buy Our favorite MSI gaming laptop deal on Black Friday comes in the form of the MSI Cyborg 14, which is seeing a steep discount of $350. For just $749, the MSI Cyborg is built with a 14-inch, 144Hz refresh rate display at 1,920 x 1,200-pixel resolution, an Intel Core i7-13620H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of vRAM, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The RTX 4060 is a great mid-range GPU choice for users who don't need the highest level of power, but still want something capable of running games at solid framerates.

MSI Crosshair 16: was $1,399 now $1,199 at Best Buy In need of a powerful RTX 4070 laptop with a modern processor, yielding the best of both worlds in power? Look no further than the MSI Crosshair 16, which is now $200 off at Best Buy. The MSI Crosshair is built with a 16-inch, 144Hz refresh rate panel at 1,920 x 1,200-pixel resolution with an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card with 8GB of vRAM, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. We recommend the RTX 4070 as the ideal graphics card for most gamers, as it yields a perfect balance between price and performance.

MSI Katana 15: was $1,399 now $1,099 at Amazon Need a solid RTX 4070 laptop that won't cost a fortune? Typically, they're not that expensive to begin with, but the MSI Katana 15 yields one of the most affordable RTX 4070 laptops out there, especially now that it's $300 off. The MSI Katana is built with a 15-inch, 165Hz refresh rate display at 2,560 x 1,440-pixel resolution, Intel Core i7-13620H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card with 8GB of vRAM, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. I reviewed the MSI Katana 15 and gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its superb graphics performance, solid speakers, and affordability. Just keep in mind, that the processor is a generation old at this point, and even when we reviewed it, we were unimpressed by its mediocre display and lacking battery life.

MSI Thin A15: was $903 now $764 at Amazon If you're in the market for a budget gaming laptop that still kicks butt in performance, the MSI Thin A15 is about as close as you can get, especially now that it's 15% off during Black Friday. The MSI Thin A15 features a 15.6-inch, 144Hz refresh rate, 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution display with a Ryzen 7-7735HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with 6GB of vRAM, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.