Save $500 on this Editor's Choice gaming laptop with delivery in time for the holidays

The best laptop sales aren't over just yet; there are still great last-minute holiday savings on some of our favorite laptops. Take the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9, currently $1,099 at B&H.

This iteration of the Legion 5i Gen 9 has an AI-capable 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It comes with Lenovo's AI Engine+, which makes it easy to fine-tune CPU and GPU settings for optimal gaming performance. The laptop includes 3 months of Xbox PC Game Pass so you can start gaming without delay.

The 16-inch display uses a 2.5K (2560 x 1600) IPS panel with 350 nits brightness. It has a fast 240Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync support for smooth gaming and animations. The display delivers vibrant images thanks to its full 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut.

Laptop Mag named the Lenovo Legion 5i an Editor's Choice in its review and we gave the configuration we reviewed 4.5 stars. Our test config had a 165Hz display rather than the 240Hz found here, so if anything, you should expect a superior experience with this laptop. We loved the Legion 5i's satisfying keyboard experience and sharp 2.5K display.

