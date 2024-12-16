Save $500 on this Editor's Choice gaming laptop with delivery in time for the holidays
Get a deal on the capable Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 budget gaming laptop
The best laptop sales aren't over just yet; there are still great last-minute holiday savings on some of our favorite laptops. Take the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9, currently $1,099 at B&H.
This iteration of the Legion 5i Gen 9 has an AI-capable 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It comes with Lenovo's AI Engine+, which makes it easy to fine-tune CPU and GPU settings for optimal gaming performance. The laptop includes 3 months of Xbox PC Game Pass so you can start gaming without delay.
The 16-inch display uses a 2.5K (2560 x 1600) IPS panel with 350 nits brightness. It has a fast 240Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync support for smooth gaming and animations. The display delivers vibrant images thanks to its full 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut.
Laptop Mag named the Lenovo Legion 5i an Editor's Choice in its review and we gave the configuration we reviewed 4.5 stars. Our test config had a 165Hz display rather than the 240Hz found here, so if anything, you should expect a superior experience with this laptop. We loved the Legion 5i's satisfying keyboard experience and sharp 2.5K display.
Looking for other deals before the holidays? Check out the entire B&H last chance deals sale and Lenovo's holiday doorbusters that still ship in time for the holidays.
Today's best Lenovo Legion gaming laptop deal
Overview: Save $540 on the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 gaming laptop at Lenovo during this B&H sale. This model delivers excellent gaming performance thanks to its 14th-gen Intel processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. It has a crisp 2.5K display with a fast 240Hz refresh rate to keep AAA games running smoothly.
Features: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 350-nit 240Hz display, 100% of the sRGB color gamut, Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB of dedicated graphics memory. It also has a 1080p webcam with an e-shutter for privacy. This model supports Lenovo's AI Engine+ and Nvidia G-Sync.
Release date: 2024
Reviews: In our Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editor's Choice award. Our test configuration had a 165Hz panel, but was otherwise identical, we loved this model for its solid design, display, and keyboard, too.
Buy it if: You want a gaming laptop that's a capable performer, with solid design and a sharp display.
Don't Buy it if: You need top-tier performance. You want a laptop that's more portable (this model weighs 5.1 pounds).
