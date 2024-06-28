Save $300! The popular Gigabyte Aorus 15 gaming laptop is at its all-time low

Summer brings tons of outdoor fun, but some days, it's just too hot to be outside. On those days, the best plan is to kick back with your favorite games on a speedy, powerful gaming laptop.

Right now, you can nab the Gigabyte Aorus 15 for just $1,399 at Best Buy with a Plus membership — that's a total savings of $300! With this beast of a gaming laptop — equipped with an Intel Ultra 7 155H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, and 16GB of RAM — you can play your go-to AAA games on high settings.

This gaming laptop's sharp 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440), 165Hz display will make your games look and feel buttery smooth.

If you're not a Plus member at Best Buy, you can snag the same Gigabyte Aorus 15 configuration for $1,399 at Amazon. Or, if you're looking for a less powerful laptop for more basic daily tasks, check out our other best laptop deals for more options.

Today's best Gigabyte Aorus 15 deal