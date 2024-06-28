Save $300! The popular Gigabyte Aorus 15 gaming laptop is at its all-time low
Gigabyte's Aorus RTX 4060 gaming laptop is slashed by $300
Summer brings tons of outdoor fun, but some days, it's just too hot to be outside. On those days, the best plan is to kick back with your favorite games on a speedy, powerful gaming laptop.
Right now, you can nab the Gigabyte Aorus 15 for just $1,399 at Best Buy with a Plus membership — that's a total savings of $300! With this beast of a gaming laptop — equipped with an Intel Ultra 7 155H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, and 16GB of RAM — you can play your go-to AAA games on high settings.
This gaming laptop's sharp 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440), 165Hz display will make your games look and feel buttery smooth.
If you're not a Plus member at Best Buy, you can snag the same Gigabyte Aorus 15 configuration for $1,399 at Amazon. Or, if you're looking for a less powerful laptop for more basic daily tasks, check out our other best laptop deals for more options.
Today's best Gigabyte Aorus 15 deal
Gigabyte Aorus 15 Gaming Laptop
Was: $1,699
Now: $1,399 @ Best Buy with Plus membership
Overview:
With a Best Buy Plus membership, you can save $300 on the Gigabyte Aorus 15 gaming laptop, equipped with a powerful RTX 4060 GPU.
Features: 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz IPS display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home, one HDMI 2.1 port, one Mini DisplayPort, one Thunderbolt 4 port, headphone jack
Release date: February 2024
Price history: This is an all-time low price for this Gigabyte Aorus 15 configuration.
Price check: Amazon $1,399 | Newegg $1,549
Reviews: We haven't tested this 2024 Aorus 15 config, but our sister site, Tom's Hardware, positively reviewed the Aorus 15X with an RTX 4070. This laptop boasts a slightly less powerful RTX 4060, but it'll likely feature similar strong performance, solid build quality, and tasteful RGB elements compared to the Aorus 15X.
Tom's Hardware ★★★★ (Aorus 15X)
Buy it if: You want a powerful laptop that can run AAA games at higher settings on a mid-size 15.6-inch display. This laptop would also be great for other graphics-intensive tasks, like video editing.
Don't buy it if: You're only looking for a laptop capable of simple daily tasks, like browsing the internet, streaming your favorite TV show, or doing school work. Instead, check out our best laptop deals under $500.
