Save up to $630 on RTX 4070 gaming laptops with these Black Friday deals

Black Friday, and the Cyber Monday that follows, make for a fantastic time to invest in a gaming laptop. The deals applied to gaming laptops during this Thanksgiving period can stretch a budget to all-new heights and make previously out-of-the-question purchases feel like a real no-brainer.

This year's Black Friday sales are no different, and if you're scouting for a new gaming laptop look no further than this ripe-for-the-picking selection of RTX 4070-equipped machines we've hand-picked on your behalf.

Nvidia's RTX 40-series GPU are powerful components that keep the gaming laptop market in the race when it comes to dazzling visuals, advanced ray-tracing, and high-fidelity graphics. Not to mention the performance and quality-boosting DLSS3 rendering they can perform.

My top pick is the HP Omen 16, now only $1099 at Micro Center. Not only will it save you $630 off of its regular retail price, but it's also packing a powerful RTX 4070 GPU, a 14th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, and 32GB of RAM.

However, my preference might not align with your own, and there are plenty of options below to choose from. Let's dive in!

Today's best Black Friday deals on RTX 4070 gaming laptops

Lenovo LOQ (RTX 4070, 16GB, 512GB): was $1,199 now $879 at Walmart Save $320 on the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 4070 graphics in this deal from Walmart's Black Friday sales. Lenovo's laptop blends AMD's processor prowess with Nvidia's graphical greatness to create a budget-friendly gaming notebook with plenty of performance on tap to power through your Steam library. To get you started, this deal also includes a free full-game download of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for PC (valued at $70). The Lenovo LOQ offers fantastic value for money, especially for those buying on a budget. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 350-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7435HS 8-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU (8GB of VRAM), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (RTX 4070, 16GB, 1TB): was $1,399 now $999 at Best Buy Save $400 on the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 at Best Buy this Black Friday and outfit yourself with a solid RTX 4070 gaming laptop for less. The TUF Gaming F15 is a sturdy gaming laptop designed to take the knocks and keep going. Highly durable and built to last, the F15 is a gaming laptop that should perform for years to come. It's powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, affording plenty of horsepower to work in tandem with Nvidia's graphics, and further aided by 16GB of RAM while offering 1TB of speedy SSD storage. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU (8GB VRAM), 1TB SSD, per-key RGB backlit keyboard

HP Omen 16 (RTX 4070, 32GB, 1TB): was $1,729 now $1,099 at microcenter.com Save $630 on the HP Omen 16 at Micro Center and bag yourself a real steal of the deal as you rake in a gaming laptop with all the specs you'd want at a fraction of its retail price. The Omen 16 offers a mighty 14th Gen Intel core i7 processor alongside 32GB of RAM and a sizeable 1TB of SSD storage. For the price you're paying, these are some incredible specs for a machine of this kind, and things only get better when you factor in a speedy 16.1-inch 165Hz display. Specs: 16.1-inch FHD (1920x1080), 165Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7 14700HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU (8GB), 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD