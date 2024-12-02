I'm in awe of this $500 Cyber Monday deal on one of our favorite Lenovo gaming laptops

Cyber Monday is often the last major moment before the holidays to buy a gaming laptop at a deep discount.

Enter B&H Photo, which delivers just that with a $500 savings on a 16-inch Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 gaming laptop, now just $1,099 for Cyber Monday.

This Legion 5i configuration normally costs a more stratospheric $1,599, which means a healthy 31% discount on the usual price. Plus, B&H Photo throws in 6 months of Bitdefender Total Security (5 devices), so you can protect your new laptop from malware from the get-go.

Inside, you'll find powerful components, including a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The processor is AI capable, and the laptop comes with Lenovo's AI Engine+.

The 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) IPS display has a 240Hz refresh rate. It also supports Dolby Vision for HDR content and handles Nvidia G-Sync for tear-free gaming. The anti-glare display outputs 500 nits brightness, making it appropriate for use in dark environments and bright ambient light. The display supports 100% of the sRGB color gamut, which delivers vibrant images.

Laptop Mag awarded the Lenovo Legion 5i 4.5 stars in its review and named it an Editor's Choice. Our test configuration was virtually the same as the one on sale at B&H (the B&H model's display has a faster refresh rate). We appreciated this model's impressive general performance, satisfying keyboard, and display quality.

B&H doesn't specify when this sale ends, but it says it has a limited supply at this price. If you're looking for a powerful gaming system for the home, act fast to grab this excellent Cyber Monday deal on the Lenovo Legion 5i.

Today's best Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop deal