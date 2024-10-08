I've reviewed over 100 gaming laptops and these are 3 I'd trust to buy on Prime Day

Prime Big Deals Days are flooding us with discounts on our favorite products, including a number of the best gaming laptops, but I do have a few recommendations if you're looking for something you can trust.

Now, at least two of these gaming laptops are a bit pricey, but if you want quality performance and premium features, you'll need to up your budget. However, I've included at least one gaming laptop that's in the mid-range.

There's the Alienware x16 R2 for $1,999 at Best Buy, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen 9) for $2,374 at Lenovo, and the Asus ROG Strix G17 for $1,599 at B&H Photo Video.

What makes these gaming laptops so special? All of them have scored at least 4 out of 5 stars. They come highly recommended by myself as well as the trusted reviewers on our staff. So let's jump in to get into the more specific details.

My 3 favorite gaming laptop deals on Prime Day

Alienware x16 R2: $2,699 $1,999 @ Best Buy

Save $700 on the Alienware x16 R2 right now. In my Alienware x16 R2 review, I wrote about how the laptop supported incredible performance, an excellent keyboard, long battery life, and great thermals all packed into a super thin design. Features: 16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 240Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9: $2,999 $2,374 @ Lenovo

Save $625 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9, one of Lenovo's quality gaming laptops. In our Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen 9) review, we complimented it for its powerful performance and graphics, stunning display, loud audio, and satisfying keyboard. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 100% DCI-P3, 500-nit, 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD