I've reviewed over 100 gaming laptops and these are 3 I'd trust to buy on Prime Day
I've been a laptop reviewer for over 6 years and these are the 3 gaming laptops I'd buy on Prime Day
Prime Big Deals Days are flooding us with discounts on our favorite products, including a number of the best gaming laptops, but I do have a few recommendations if you're looking for something you can trust.
Now, at least two of these gaming laptops are a bit pricey, but if you want quality performance and premium features, you'll need to up your budget. However, I've included at least one gaming laptop that's in the mid-range.
There's the Alienware x16 R2 for $1,999 at Best Buy, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen 9) for $2,374 at Lenovo, and the Asus ROG Strix G17 for $1,599 at B&H Photo Video.
What makes these gaming laptops so special? All of them have scored at least 4 out of 5 stars. They come highly recommended by myself as well as the trusted reviewers on our staff. So let's jump in to get into the more specific details.
My 3 favorite gaming laptop deals on Prime Day
Alienware x16 R2: $2,699 $1,999 @ Best Buy
Save $700 on the Alienware x16 R2 right now. In my Alienware x16 R2 review, I wrote about how the laptop supported incredible performance, an excellent keyboard, long battery life, and great thermals all packed into a super thin design.
Features: 16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 240Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9: $2,999 $2,374 @ Lenovo
Save $625 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9, one of Lenovo's quality gaming laptops. In our Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen 9) review, we complimented it for its powerful performance and graphics, stunning display, loud audio, and satisfying keyboard.
Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 100% DCI-P3, 500-nit, 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Asus ROG Strix G17: $1,699 $1,599 @ B&H
At $100 off, you're not saving a lot with this deal, but the Asus ROG Strix G17 is an excellent mid-range gaming laptop. In our Asus ROG Strix G17 review, we wrote that the laptop offered solid gaming performance, a decent display, and crisp audio. This model is more expensive but that's because it offers a stronger CPU and GPU.
Features: 17.3-inch, 2,560 x 1,440, 240Hz, 3ms display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.