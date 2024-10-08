HyperX deals under $130 — 3 sales on headphones, keyboards, and mice for October Prime Day

If you're a PC gamer like me, you know gaming gear can be pretty pricey, especially tech from top brands like HyperX.

That's why I always wait for big sales to stock up on peripherals and gaming tech from my wishlist. I saved hundreds of dollars buying parts for my custom gaming PC setup during Prime Day sales, and you can use the same strategy.

Right now, there are compelling sales on HyperX gaming gear for October Prime Day. HyperX makes some of the best headsets, mice, and keyboards you can buy, and right now, you can get several at a huge discount.

For example, the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 gaming keyboard is down to just $69 on Amazon. We gave this keyboard a glowing review and an Editor's Choice award, so you'll get a fantastic keyboard. Plus, it's very compact, so it won't take up much space on your desk.

You can also pick up two of HyperX's ultra-lightweight gaming mice for under $100 right now. The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is on sale for $65, and the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini is down to just $59. The original Pulsefire Haste has a honeycomb design that's great for gamers with sweaty palms, while the Mini is designed for gamers with smaller hands.

Top 5 HyperX October Prime Day deals

HyperX Cloud III Wireless gaming headset: $149 $129 @ Amazon

Pick up HyperX's most popular gaming headset with a $20 discount during October Prime Day! Features: The HyperX Cloud III is one of the most popular gaming headsets on the market, and for good reason. We gave this headset a shining Editor's Choice award thanks to its 120-hour battery life, superb comfort, stellar audio quality, and no-frills design. If you're hunting for the best gaming headset around, the HyperX Cloud III is tough to beat.

HyperX Cloud X wired gaming headset: $69 $49 @ Amazon

Score a new gaming headset for your Xbox for just $50 with this epic deal for October Prime Day! Features: The HyperX Cloud X is the Xbox edition of HyperX's top gaming headset. It features the same minimalistic design, best-in-class comfort, and top-notch audio quality, all optimized for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. The cable features in-line audio controls for added convenience, and the mic is removable. This wired gaming headset is a great deal at full price and a steal with this $20 discount.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste: $79 $65 @ Amazon

HyperX's classic ultralight gaming mouse is down to just $65 during October Prime Day! Features: With its honeycomb design, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste boasts low weight and improved airflow, making it a great gaming mouse for anyone who struggles with sweaty palms. At just 61 grams, it's also very lightweight, which is perfect for fast-paced esports titles. There are wireless and wired versions so you can choose whichever connectivity mode you prefer.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini: $79 $59 @ Amazon

Snag this tiny-but-mighty wireless gaming mouse for $20 off during October Prime Day! Features: If you find standard gaming mice a bit too bulky, check out the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini. This wireless gaming mouse weighs just 59 grams and features a slightly scaled-down design meant for gamers with smaller hands. It boasts 100 hours of battery life, up to 26,000 DPI, and two wireless modes (2.4 GHz USB dongle or Bluetooth).