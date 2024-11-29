5 unmissable HP Omen gaming laptop deals I recommend over Black Friday

Black Friday has arrived at full speed and is cruising straight through to Cyber Monday with some incredible gaming laptop deals you don't want to skip over. We've already curated some of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals for you to enjoy, but we'll be looking specifically at what's on offer from the HP Omen gaming laptop lineup in this article.

HP's Omen catalog has some impressive 16-inch and 17-inch gaming laptops within it, enough to cover a range of budgets and needs with ease. So we've rounded out a varied spread of current deals to help you stretch your budget as far as it can go with some killer savings on these top gaming machines.

My favorite deal of Black Friday so far? It's hard to deny the incredible 16-inch, RTX 4070-powered HP Omen 16 now only $1,099 at Micro Center. This configuration is now $630 off and features a powerful 14th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

That said, if you're more of a casual gamer, you can save even more with the RTX 4050-powered HP Omen 16 at just $799 from the HP online store. This configuration pairs a more modest 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage with the same powerful Intel Core i7 14700HX CPU, great for entry-level gamers.

Let's dive into some of the top deals on HP Omen gaming laptops you can expect to see from now through Cyber Monday!

Today's best Black Friday deals on HP Omen gaming laptops

HP Omen 16 (Intel, RTX 4050): was $1,449 now $799 at HP US Save $650 on the HP Omen 16 laptop from the HP online store across Black Friday and treat yourself (or someone else) to an entry-level gaming laptop with plenty of style and horsepower. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics aren't the most impactful of Nvidia's 40-Series GPUs but they will handle plenty of popular titles with ease at the 16.1-inch display's 1080p resolution. Factor in the powerful DLSS3 rendering this GPU is capable of and you can enjoy boosted performance and frame counts that seek to make the most of this laptop's 165Hz display. Features: 16.1-inch FHD (1920x1080), 165Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7 14700HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU (6GB), 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home.

HP Omen 16 (Intel, RTX 4060): was $1,299 now $949 at Best Buy Save $350 on this HP Omen 16 gaming laptop and enjoy RTX 4060 visuals with DLSS3 enhancements at a price south of $1,000. This configuration uses a slightly weaker 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU than our last model, but it does offer a more powerful RTX 4060 GPU in return as well are boosting up your storage space to 1TB. It's another step up in terms of owning a solidly performing gaming laptop, retaining the same speedy 165Hz refresh rate and 16.1-inch FHD display. Features: 16.1-inch FHD (1920x1080), 165Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7 13620H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU (6GB), 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home.

HP Omen 16 (Intel, RTX 4070): was $1,729 now $1,099 at microcenter.com Save $630 on the HP Omen 16 at Micro Center and bag yourself a real steal of the deal as you rake in a gaming laptop with all the specs you'd want at a fraction of its retail price. The Omen 16 offers a mighty 14th Gen Intel core i7 processor alongside 32GB of RAM and a sizeable 1TB of SSD storage. For the price you're paying, these are some incredible specs for a machine of this kind, and things only get better when you factor in a speedy 16.1-inch 165Hz display. Features: 16.1-inch FHD (1920x1080), 165Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7 14700HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU (8GB), 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home.

HP Omen 17 (AMD, RTX 4070): was $1,799 now $1,279 at HP US Save $520 on the 2024 HP Omen 17 Gaming Laptop at HP's online store across the Black Friday weekend. Adventure awaits with a powerful combo of AMD processing brawn and high-performance Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics. This laptop has a little bit of everything, a true pick-and-mix of powerful components and a sizeable 17.3-inch display with a peak refresh rate of up to 240Hz. With a gaming laptop like this, who needs a cumbersome desktop PC to contend with? It's big-screen gaming and it has a ton of horsepower backing it. Features: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU (8GB), 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home.