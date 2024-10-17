Forget Black Friday, save $200 on this MSI gaming laptop at Target today

October may not be the new start of Black Friday, but it certainly is chock full of early sales across all retailers. And now Target joins in the fun with a slew of laptop deals ranging from low-end models to attractive gaming laptops.

One model in particular that caught our attention: The MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop, now on sale for $999. That's a $200 savings over its regular $1,199 price.

This mid-range model achieves its price by balancing its components. Inside sits a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12650H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

While a 12th-gen Core i7 isn't the latest and greatest from Intel, with the RTX 4060 graphics, it should still be enough to power through casual games and e-sports, and it should even be able to handle some more premium AAA games.

By comparison, Best Buy has two other variants of the MSI Thin GF63, both less expensive than Target's configuration highlighted above and both make even more compromises to achieve their lower prices.

Of those, the MSI Thin GF63 there is on sale for $499 (down from $699), but it only has an Intel Core i5-12450h processor and Nvidia GeForce 2060 graphics. Another GF63 config ($899 at Best Buy) has a 13th-generation Core i5 CPU, but only has Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics.

We've spotted a bunch of great laptop deals this month, and we will continue to update that list with more Black Friday-level deals before that annual sales event rolls around in November.

Today's best MSI Thin GF63 deal