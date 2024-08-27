Dell knocks $700 off its Alienware m18 R2 with RTX 4090 for Intel Gamer Days
Grab the powerful Alienware m18 R2 for just $2,899
School might have started up for many by this point, but that doesn't mean your relaxing summer vibes have to end just yet. With Intel Gamer Days 2024, your fun can continue via a new gaming laptop.
Dell just knocked a whopping $700 off one of its most powerful gaming laptops. You can snag the Alienware m18 R2 for just $2,899 right now. While that price may seem steep, it's the best discount we've seen for this configuration so far — and you're getting some incredibly great specs for that price.
At $2,899, this Alienware m18 R2 config features an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with 16GB of VRAM, 2TB of SSD storage, and 32GB of RAM. In addition to those powerful internals — which can handle almost any game at max settings — it features a large 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display with a smooth 165Hz refresh rate.
Although Laptop Mag hasn't reviewed the Alienware m18 R2 yet, our sister sites have given it glowing reviews for its stellar gaming performance, satisfyingly clicky mechanical keyboard, and impressive display.
If the Alienware m18 R2 doesn't seem like the right fit for you, check out our other Intel Gamer Days 2024 deals for more discounted gaming laptops.
Today's best Alienware m18 R2 deal
Alienware m18 R2
Was: $3,599
Now: $2,899 Dell
Overview:
Dell knocks $700 off the powerful Alienware m18 R2 for Intel Gamer Days 2024.
Launch date: 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen so far for this Alienware m18 R2 configuration.
Features:
Display: 18-inch, QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 165Hz, 3ms
CPU: Intel Core i9-14900HX
GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, 16GB VRAM
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 2TB SSD
Price check: We couldn't find this specific configuration available anywhere else.
Reviews: Although we didn't get a chance to test the Alienware m18 R2 laptop, our sister sites did — and they all have plenty of positive things to say about it. This laptop offers an incredible gaming experience, thanks to a powerful CPU/GPU combo and a crisp, smooth display for high-fps gaming. In addition, it features a plethora of ports and a satisfyingly clicky mechanical keyboard.
Tom's Hardware: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide ★★★★½| Windows Central ★★★★½
Buy it if: You're after top-tier RTX 4090 gaming performance paired with a crisp, large display equipped with a high refresh rate.
Don't buy it if: You want a gaming laptop that's lighter on specs, but better on battery life, or one that's smaller. Check out our Intel Gamer Days 2024 deals for more options.
