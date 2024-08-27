Dell knocks $700 off its Alienware m18 R2 with RTX 4090 for Intel Gamer Days

School might have started up for many by this point, but that doesn't mean your relaxing summer vibes have to end just yet. With Intel Gamer Days 2024, your fun can continue via a new gaming laptop.

Dell just knocked a whopping $700 off one of its most powerful gaming laptops. You can snag the Alienware m18 R2 for just $2,899 right now. While that price may seem steep, it's the best discount we've seen for this configuration so far — and you're getting some incredibly great specs for that price.

At $2,899, this Alienware m18 R2 config features an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with 16GB of VRAM, 2TB of SSD storage, and 32GB of RAM. In addition to those powerful internals — which can handle almost any game at max settings — it features a large 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display with a smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

Although Laptop Mag hasn't reviewed the Alienware m18 R2 yet, our sister sites have given it glowing reviews for its stellar gaming performance, satisfyingly clicky mechanical keyboard, and impressive display.

If the Alienware m18 R2 doesn't seem like the right fit for you, check out our other Intel Gamer Days 2024 deals for more discounted gaming laptops.

Today's best Alienware m18 R2 deal