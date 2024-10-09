Score the Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4060 graphics for $1,099 during October Prime Day

Amazon's October Prime Day is in full swing, and plenty of gaming laptops are on sale now. Among them is this Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024) gaming laptop, now $1,099 at Amazon.

Normally priced at $1,399, the Asus ROG Strix G16 gets a $300 discount, bringing this configuration to its lowest price ever at Amazon. This is an excellent discount on a compelling and powerful gaming laptop.

The Asus ROG Strix G16 strikes an excellent balance between performance and price.

This Strix G16 configuration includes an FHD display with 165Hz refresh, an Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. There are other more powerful configs with better display and graphics, but those configurations will cost significantly more.

This model even has 100% sRGB and Pantone Validation for color accuracy. Compared with other gaming systems — including other G16 configurations — the Asus ROG Strix G16 strikes an excellent balance between performance and price. Don't expect to tote this laptop around casually in your backpack, though: At 5.5 pounds, it's best left parked on a desk.

We didn't test the Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024) but reviewed last year's Asus ROG Strix G16 (G614J). Our reviewer found it a solid gaming laptop, with excellent performance and graphics.

Visit our Amazon Prime Big Deal Days hub to see all of the top tech deals!

Best Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024) gaming laptop Prime Day deal