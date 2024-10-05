Amazon has 2 of Laptop Mag's favorite gaming laptops on sale ahead of October Prime Day

We expect laptops to get price cuts during Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day. But these outstanding gaming laptops from Acer and MSI are two of our favorites, and they're already on sale at Amazon ahead of the October Prime Day event.

Now priced at $1,499 for a limited time, Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 shaves $400 from its usual $1,899 price tag. That's a hefty 21% discount and amounts to a healthy savings over the regular price.

Acer bills this model as a gaming creator laptop, and it's easy to see why: The system is jam-packed with powerful components and a healthy complement of system memory. This model packs an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and a 1TB SSD. That's enough to power AAA games or edit complex videos. Plus, it has AI on board. And you get all of this in a 4.5-pound package.

We reviewed the Predator Helios Neo 16, another model in Acer's lineup. We gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its design, ports, and powerful performance.

Meanwhile, the MSI Raider GE78HX gets a much smaller discount — just 5 % off — but every little bit helps on a system that costs over two grand. This MSI Raider GE78HX is on sale for $2,280, down from $2,399. That's a $119 savings on a 17-inch laptop with a 240Hz QHD+ screen, an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

In our review of an earlier version of the MSI Raider, we appreciated its performance and lightbar design (also found on this model). In our review of the MSI Raider GE78 HX, we gave the unit 4 out of 5 stars.

Check our ongoing Amazon Prime Big Deals Day coverage, with sales starting October 8 and 9.

Top Acer and MSI gaming laptop deals ahead of October Prime Day

Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 gaming laptop: $1,899 $1,499 @ Amazon Deep discount! Save $400 on the Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 gaming laptop for a limited time. This AI-powered system is ready for action whether you're a gamer or a creator, thanks to its excellent mix of components. Its 32GB of RAM goes a long way towards serving both audiences, as does its Calman Verified color-accurate WQXGA+ display and 3ms Overdrive response time. Features: 16-inch WQXGA+ (3200 x 2000) IPS LED screen, 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms Overdrive response time, Calman Verified color accuracy, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia G-Sync