Act fast! This Nvidia RTX 40-series gaming laptop is yours for under $1,000 on Prime Day

We aren't sales people at Laptop Mag, just a tight-knit group of tech lovers with a passion for bringing you news and reviews of the latest laptops, peripherals, and accessories from across the industry. However, with Amazon Prime Day now in full swing, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 dropping in price to just $969 is news we can't help but share with our audience.

We had the pleasure of reviewing the Predator Helios Neo 16 earlier this year, awarding it an impressive four-out-of-five stars for its excellent performance, fantastic display, and its Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series graphical prowess.

While its battery life might have been the Achilles heel that kept it off of our best gaming laptops list (an issue that matters little for those looking to never venture too far from an outlet), there's nothing stopping this machine from appearing on our roundup of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals.

Typically available for $1,149, you can save $180 on Acer's excellent gaming laptop. Don't delay! Prime Day is where you'll find some of Amazon's best deals to date, including the Predator Helios Neo 16, whose limited time price tag of $969 is the lowest we've seen so far!

Today's best Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 deal