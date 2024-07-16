Act fast! This Nvidia RTX 40-series gaming laptop is yours for under $1,000 on Prime Day
A top-rated gaming laptop for less on Prime Day!
We aren't sales people at Laptop Mag, just a tight-knit group of tech lovers with a passion for bringing you news and reviews of the latest laptops, peripherals, and accessories from across the industry. However, with Amazon Prime Day now in full swing, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 dropping in price to just $969 is news we can't help but share with our audience.
We had the pleasure of reviewing the Predator Helios Neo 16 earlier this year, awarding it an impressive four-out-of-five stars for its excellent performance, fantastic display, and its Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series graphical prowess.
While its battery life might have been the Achilles heel that kept it off of our best gaming laptops list (an issue that matters little for those looking to never venture too far from an outlet), there's nothing stopping this machine from appearing on our roundup of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals.
Typically available for $1,149, you can save $180 on Acer's excellent gaming laptop. Don't delay! Prime Day is where you'll find some of Amazon's best deals to date, including the Predator Helios Neo 16, whose limited time price tag of $969 is the lowest we've seen so far!
Today's best Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 deal
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop
Was: $1,149
Now: $969 @ Amazon
Save $180 during Amazon's Prime Day sales when purchasing the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 in this epic gaming laptop deal.
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 165Hz LED display, Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD, DTS X:Ultra audio, customizable four-zone RGB keyboard, Windows 11 Home, and a sweeping selection of ports.
Release date: September 2023
Price history: This is the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 lowest price ever.
Price check: Target $849 (Refurbished) | Newegg $1,299
Reviews consensus: Our review, and those of our sister-sites, all agree that the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 delivers solid performance for its price and excellent gaming potential.
The main gripe we had with Acer's laptop was its short battery life, though this won't be a problem for those seeking performance over portability.
However, the laptop's stunning display and sturdy, low-profile design are welcome attributes that further balance out its battery woes.
Laptop Mag ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★
Buy it if: You don't want to spend a small fortune on a gaming laptop. Or if you want a powerful, big screen gaming laptop for playing AAA games at high fps.
Don't buy it if: You want a portable gaming laptop. At nearly 6 pounds in weight, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is one of the heavier gaming laptops out there. Lighter machines like the Gigabyte G6 16 (5 pounds) or Asus TUF Gaming A16 (4.8 pounds) may be the better choice for you.
