3 RTX 40 series gaming laptops slashed to less than $1,000 in Newegg's huge laptop sale

Newegg currently has a wide range of laptops on sale. We've found these three solid gaming laptops that you can score for under $1,000, and all three have Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series graphics.

For example, the 16-inch Gigabyte G6X Series drops to $999, a $250 savings over its usual price. This model packs a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX processor, mid-range Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, 16 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB SSD. It also has a WUXGA (1,900 x 1,200) display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 45% of the NTSC color gamut. 250nits

The Asus ROG Strix G16 is now $899, a massive $400 cut from its usual $1,299 price. This model has the same processor and memory configuration as the Gigabyte above but drops the graphics card to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 and the storage to a 512GB SSD. It, too, has a 16-inch WUXGA with a 165Hz refresh rate, however it also stands out with support for 100% of the sRGB color gamut.

Finally, the Acer Nitro V falls to $869. That's a $130 price cut for this system. The specs of this model fall somewhere in between the first two, with an Intel Core i7-13620H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, plus 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It has a 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Each model represents a tradeoff among features like graphics, storage, and display. But all three provide terrific entry points for gaming, and they're now on sale at Newegg.

Today's best RTX 40 Series laptop deals

Gigabyte Gigabyte G6X 9KG-43US854SH: was $1,249 now $999 at Newegg Save $250 on the 16-inch Gigabyte G6X (G6X 9KG-43US854SH) laptop. This model has the best RTX graphics of the three we spotlight here, but its display only supports 45% of the NTSC color gamut. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with a 165Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i7-13980HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD

Asus ROG Strix G16 G614JU-NS73: was $1,299 now $899 at Newegg Save $400 on the Asus ROG Strix G16 (G614JU-NS73) gaming laptop. This 16-inch laptop is the only one of the bunch to support 100% of the sRGB color gamut. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with a 165Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i7-13980HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD