3 Prime Day gaming laptop deals under $1,000: This is the last day to balance price and power

Amazon has opened the floodgates, and every single retailer has built their ark of deals. I've seen some of Prime Day's best gaming laptop deals, especially ones on the most expensive rigs. But if you're looking for something seriously affordable, you've come to the right place.

The cheapest gaming laptop we recommend is the Acer Nitro V, which costs $659 on Amazon. It's outfitted with an RTX 4050 GPU, the base entry-level GPU. You'll likely need to turn the graphics down if you're trying to play AAA games, but it's still a solid choice.

I won't stop talking about the HP Envy 16 for $899 at Best Buy. Getting an RTX 4060 below $1,000 isn't as common as it should be, and finding it in a laptop that's not technically a gaming laptop is even rarer. However, this machine is pumped with power you don't want to miss out on.

Then there's the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16, which is on sale for $939 at Amazon. It's a mid-range gaming laptop with budget specs, so you're getting a lot of bang for your buck with this deal. It sports an RTX 4060 GPU.

Here's a better look at the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals.

Today's best gaming laptop deals under $1000 deals

Acer Nitro V: $779 $659 @ Amazon

No, it's not the steepest discount from its original price. However, this is one of the cheapest gaming laptops around. Keep in mind, when I say cheap, I do mean cheap. You're not getting the top-of-the-line machine, but if you want a gaming laptop that can at least beat those integrated graphics you've been stuck with, then the Acer Nitro V is a good choice. Features: Display: 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 CPU: Intel Core i5-13420H RAM: 8GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB Storage: 512GB SSD

HP Envy 16: $1,499 $899 @ Best Buy

This is probably my favorite deal on Prime Day, but the HP Envy 16 comes with some caveats. It's not technically a gaming laptop, but that shouldn't matter since it supports a discrete GPU. The real issue is I cannot find a reliable review for this HP Envy 16. While we've loved Envy laptops in the past, we cannot validate this laptop's quality. The specs are solid despite that. Features: Display: 16-inch 2560 x 1600 16:10 CPU: Intel Core i7-13700H RAM: 16GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB Storage: 1TB SSD