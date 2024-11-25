3 Lenovo Legion gaming laptops we absolutely adore just got big discounts

Black Friday deals are firing up this week with great deals from top retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. These offers have yielded some of our favorite Black Friday laptop deals thus far, and in this case, we're seeing excellent deals for Lenovo Legion gaming laptops.

In particular, the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16 is currently available for $1,499 at Best Buy. an excellent gaming laptop with phenomenal gaming and processing performance, a high-resolution 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution panel, and up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage.

And if you're not particularly interested in a gaming laptop, but want something that's capable of playing Windows titles on-the-go, why not consider a gaming handheld? The Lenovo Legion Go is currently $549 at Best Buy, and while it isn't technically a gaming laptop, it's capable of running lower end titles if that's what you're looking for.

Otherwise, all three of the Lenovo Legion gaming laptops we've found sales for earned Editor's Choice awards from Laptop Mag, and are among some of our favorite hardware over the course of the last year.

Best Lenovo Legion gaming laptop deals

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16: $1,899 $1,499 @ Best Buy

The phenomenal Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16-inch gaming laptop is currently $400 off, and it's a great time to invest in what is one of the best gaming laptops out there. It's built with a 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution display at 240Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage. I gave the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (Gen 9) 4 out of 5 stars in my review. If you can look past its weak battery life or don't plan to take it on-the-go much, it features phenomenal performance, a great GPU, a satisfying keyboard, and solid speakers.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 16: $2,649 $2,059 @ Walmart

If you wanna up the ante and invest in a truly powerful gaming laptop, look no further than the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, which is now $590 off during Black Friday. It's built with a 16-inch, 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution display at 240Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. We gave the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review. Our reviewer, Madeline Ricchiuto, said "Assuming you don't plan to use the Legion Pro 7i as your travel laptop, there really isn't much reason not to buy it."