Don't miss these 7 Best Buy laptop deals — Microsoft Surface, MacBooks, and more!

7 Best Buy laptop deals to snag this weekend
Best Buy's sale rollss on with several laptops at all-time low prices. Apple products are deeply discounted like the excellent 1TB model 15-inch MacBook Air which just dropped to $1,499 ($400 off).
Gamers on a budget will benefit from discounts of up to $600 on select gaming laptops and accessories.
These are just some of the highlights from Best Buy's sale. Here are the top laptop deals I recommend you snag this weekend.
Best Buy laptop sale — Quick links
- Apple 15" MacBook Air M2:
$1,899$1,499
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard:
$1,539$999 @ Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 5:
$1,299$999 @ Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1:
$1,549$999 @ Best Buy
- Shop: Best Buy's 3-day sale
- Apple: MacBooks from $749, iPads from $249
- Laptops: up to $600 off various configurations
- Tablets: up to $150 off iPad, Galaxy Tab, Surface & more
- Unlocked Phones: save up to $300 on Motorola Razr & Edge
- Headphones: up to $150 off AirPods, Beats, JBL, Sennheiser
- Wearables: up to $80 off Pixel Watch
- Gaming: up to 50% off consoles, games & accessories
Best Buy laptop deals
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5:
$1,299 $999 @ Best Buy
Save $300 on the Surface Laptop 5. This notebook packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack.
15" Apple MacBook Air M2:
$1,299 $999 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! Save $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. We gave the MacBook Air 15 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID
Apple MacBook Air M1:
$999 $749 @ Best Buy
Save $250 on the M1 MacBook Air at Best Buy — the cheapest MacBook you can buy. Although it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops out there. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design.
Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD.
15" Apple MacBook Air M2:
$1,899 $1,499 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! Save $400 on the 1TB model 15-inch MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM. We gave the MacBook Air 15 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard:
$1,539 $999 @ Best Buy
Save $540 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard bundle. This deal includes a 30-day free trial of both Microsoft 365 Family (valued at $30) and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (valued at $51)
Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, stylus support, 1080p camera, Windows 11 Home with Copilot
Price check: Microsoft $1,539
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1:
$1,549 $999 @ Best Buy
Best Buy slashes $550 off the 15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 in this epic 2-in-1 laptop deal. The Book 3 360 features a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 360-nit 60Hz AMOLED touchscreen, S Pen stylus, 360-hinge convertible design, Evo platform Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, Windows 11 Home
Dell Inspiron 16:
$849 $599 @ Best Buy
Save $250 on the Dell Inspiron 16 with this Best Buy deal. If you're looking for a solid laptop for general use, the Dell Inspiron 16 is for you. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, 16GB of RAM, a 512TB SSD, and a 16-inch, 1920 x 1200 touchscreen display.
Price check: Amazon $597
Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more. Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more.