Best Buy's huge Chromebook sale knocks $230 off the HP Chromebook x360 14 with Google AI

Best Buy kicks off back-to-school month with a massive sale on Chromebooks. If you're looking for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop for your productivity needs, here's a deal you might like.

Currently, Best Buy has the HP Chromebook x360 14 on sale for $469. It usually retails for $699, so that's $230 in savings. If you're looking for a sub-$500 laptop, this is one of the best Chromebook deals within your budget.

While we didn't get a chance to test this model, the HP Chromebook x360 (14c-cd0053dx), its rating averages 4.7 out of 5 stars at Best Buy. Besides its convertible design, satisfied customers praise its bright touchscreen, backlit keyboard, and fast performance. Others praise its ample ports, solid build quality, and long battery life.

Best Buy didn't put an expiration date on this deal; however, if this 2-in-1 Chromebook ticks all the boxes for you, I recommend you act now as the back-to-school buying season is in full swing.

Today's best HP Chromebook 2-in-1 deal