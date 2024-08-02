Best Buy's huge Chromebook sale knocks $230 off the HP Chromebook x360 14 with Google AI
Save $230 on the versatile 14-inch HP Chromebook x360 2-in-1
Best Buy kicks off back-to-school month with a massive sale on Chromebooks. If you're looking for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop for your productivity needs, here's a deal you might like.
Currently, Best Buy has the HP Chromebook x360 14 on sale for $469. It usually retails for $699, so that's $230 in savings. If you're looking for a sub-$500 laptop, this is one of the best Chromebook deals within your budget.
While we didn't get a chance to test this model, the HP Chromebook x360 (14c-cd0053dx), its rating averages 4.7 out of 5 stars at Best Buy. Besides its convertible design, satisfied customers praise its bright touchscreen, backlit keyboard, and fast performance. Others praise its ample ports, solid build quality, and long battery life.
Best Buy didn't put an expiration date on this deal; however, if this 2-in-1 Chromebook ticks all the boxes for you, I recommend you act now as the back-to-school buying season is in full swing.
Today's best HP Chromebook 2-in-1 deal
HP Chromebook x360 14 2-in-1 Laptop
Was: $699
Now:$469 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Best Buy knocks $230 off the HP Chromebook x360 14 (14c-cd0053dx) to bring it to a new all-time low price. It packs plenty of oomph for your day-to-day productivity into a slim, lightweight form factor. Its 360-degree hinge design makes it easy to go from laptop to tablet mode.
Features: 14-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) 250 nit touch screen, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, microSD card reader, ChromeOS.
Release Date: Launched in Nov. 2023, this HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 will receive automatic updates through June 2032.
Price history: This is the lowest price I could find for this model HP Chromebook x360 outside of a refurb.
Price comparison: Newegg $699
Reviews consensus: We didn't get to test this newer generation HP Chromebook, it has a 4.7 out of 5-star rating at Best Buy. Beyond its versatile design, satisfied customers praise its bright touchscreen, backlit keyboard, and fast performance. Others praise its ample array of ports, solid build quality, and long battery life.
Chromebook Unboxed: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want a thin, versatile, travel-friendly 2-in-1 for productivity.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for graphics-intensive tasks like video editing, 3D rendering, and gaming at high refresh rates.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.