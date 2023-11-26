11+ best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals from $79

The best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals offer the best end-of-year discounts on Chrome OS-powered laptops. Beyond cheaply priced budget Chromebooks, we're seeing significant price cuts on Plus Chromebooks. These powerful Chromebooks feature the same Intel hardware found in Windows laptops, making them a great alternative. Google's lightweight and efficient Chrome OS running on Intel's powerful chip provides near-instant boot-ups, snappy performance, and long battery life.

So whether you want a budget laptop for basic tasks or a Plus Chromebook for productivity and gaming, it’s a wonderful time to save. I’m sharing the best Chromebook deals you can get for Cyber Monday so you get first dibs on the best end-of-year discounts. See my recommended deals below.

It's Cyber Monday is upon us and deals on the most wished-for holiday tech are still live. Visit our Cyber Monday 2023 deals hub for the best deals still available.

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals under $200

HP Chromebook 11A G6: $244 $79 @ Newegg

The cheapest Black Friday laptop you can get is the HP Chromebook 11 for just $79 at Newegg. It's a budget-friendly option if you're looking for kids first school or a secondary device for basic tasks. Features: 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, AMD A4-Series A4-9120C dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM and 13GB of eMMC flash storage.

Samsung Chromebook 4 (2022): $159 $129 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a budget laptop, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is wise choice. Although we didn't get to test this newer release, in our review of 2020 model, and liked its long battery life, lightweight design and decent performance. Features: 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics 600, and 64GB of eMMC flash storage.

HP Chromebook 14: $299 $149 @ Best Buy

Save 50% on the HP Chromebook 14 — one of the best budget Chromebooks to buy. Don't let the price fool you, this laptop is well-suited for school, work, and consuming content. It has a 14-inch (1966 x 768) display, stereo speakers tuned by audio experts B&O, and rated battery life of 14 hours. This Chrome OS-charged laptop features a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4120 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD 600 graphics and 64GB of eMMC flash storage.

Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook: $349 $179 @ Best Buy

Save $170 on the 2023 Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook — one of the best budget laptops for the money. Great for students and anyone else looking for a basic laptop, it's easy to use and lasts up to 12 hours on a full battery charge (rated). Features: 12.2-inch (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Celeron N100 quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 64GB of microSD-expandable flash storage.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: $319 $149 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Now $170, this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals under $300. It's easy to use, lasts up to 10 hours on a full charge, and makes a great computer for anyone looking for a basic laptop, Features: 14-inch 1080p display, MediaTek Kompanio 520 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 64GB of microSD-expandable eMMC storage. Price check: Target $149 | Lenovo $149

Acer Chromebook 315 w/ Sleeve: $226 $179 @ Walmart

Save $47 on this Acer Chromebook 315 and laptop sleeve bundle. This is one of the best laptops to buy if you want a personal computer for basic tasks. It's ideal for creating docs, web browsing and streaming content. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 64GB of eMMC flash storage.

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals under $400

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: $399 $269 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $130 off the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 for the first time since its Oct. 2023 release. Powered by Google's fast and efficient Chrome operating system, this laptop features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, and 128GB of storage. For video conferencing, it equips you with a 1080p webcam.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook: $499 $329 @ Best Buy

Save $170 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook. Perfect for the on-the-go lifestyle, the Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet is super-portable and versatile .In our Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its vivid OLED display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design. Features: 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno graphics. 128GB of eMMC storage.

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: $499 $399 @ Amazon

At just under $400, the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 is one of the best laptops for the money. Don't be mistaken by its stylish, portable design, the Chromebook Plus CX34 is powerful and made for productivity. What's more, integrated AI-powered features like Magic Eraser, noise cancellation, and video make it great for school and work. Features: 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage.

Asus Chromebook Flip CX5: $649 $399 @Best Buy

Best Buy takes $250 off the 2022 ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5. This 2-in-1 Chromebook has is great for students, work professionals and anyone else who want a convertible laptop for everyday use. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 630, 128GB SSD.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus: $499 $379 @Best Buy

Best Buy takes $120 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook in this deal. Lenovo and Google teamed up to release this new Plus Chromebook that packs AI-infused next-level performance into a fun 2-in-1 that’s super affordable. Powered by Google's Chrome OS with built-in virus protection and cloud backups, the IdeaPad Flex 5i is easy to use, secure, fast and versatile. Features: 360-degree flip-and-fold design. 14-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) matte touch screen, Intel Core i3-1315U 6-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, microSD card reader, HD webcam with microphone.

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals under $500

Acer Chromebook 516 GE: $649 $449 @Best Buy

Save $200 on the Acer Chromebook 516 GE cloud gaming laptop. Powered by Intel's powerful 12th Gen processor, it's optimized for Nvidia GeForce Now's top tier gameplay. The Acer Chromebook 516 GE packs a gorgeous 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB or RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

HP Chromebook x360: $699 $449 @ Best Buy

Save $250 on the convertible HP Chromebook x360 (14c-cd0013dx). Like all Chromebooks, the HP Chromebook x360 includes 15GB of Google Drive cloud storage and tons of Google Perks like 3 free months of Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 250 nit touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 128GB SSD. Alternative: HP Chromebook x360 with 256GB for $499

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $699 $469 @ Best Buy

Now $230 off, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is one of our favorite Chromebooks. This sleek, premium Chromebook's flexible hinges lets convert into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. If you're looking for a flexible Windows or Mac alternative, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a solid choice. Features: 14-inch (1920 X 1200) touch screen, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB SSD.

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals under $600