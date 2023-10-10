Cheap laptop alert! 5 October Prime Day laptop deals under $700

Huge 33% savings on these laptops during Amazon October Prime Day Deals

October Prime Day deals on our favorite affordable laptops under $700 live now for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days through Oct. 11. Amazon and almost every other retailer are jump-starting this year's holiday shopping season with early discounts on your favorite laptop brands. So, if you want to beat the Black Friday rush, there are plenty of laptop deals to snag before then. Select configurations are marked down to their lowest prices ever.

Browse today's October Prime Day laptop deals below, and you'll find noteworthy price cuts on the latest Nvidia RTX 40-Series and some even better deals on the ever-potent Nvidia RTX 30-Series, packed with powerful CPUs from both Intel and AMD. From document pushers to power-packed gaming laptops, now's the time to score a great deal.

You may also want to check out Best Buy, B&H, Newegg, and Walmart, as they're also offering excellent deals on gaming laptops, monitors, you name it,  this week. See today's best October Prime Day gaming laptop deals below. Visit our October Prime Day deals list for more discounts on must-have tech.

Top 5 cheap laptops under $700

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip: $699.99

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip: $699.99 $559.99 @Amazon
Save 20% on this potent gaming Chromebook with a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display. It is powered by an Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. You also get three free months of Nvidia GeForce Now. 

View Deal
Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: $899.99

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: $899.99 $699.99 @Amazon
Save $200 on this Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop packed with a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with 144Hz refresh rate. It has an Intel Core i5-12500 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 TI GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. 

View Deal
Acer Swift Go 14:

Acer Swift Go 14: $899.99 $699.99 @Amazon
Save $250 on the thin and lightweight Acer Swift Go 14. The Swift Go has a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Core i7-1355U CPU with Integrated Intel Iris XE graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD Storage. Perfect for tossing into your backpack at just 2.7 pounds. 

View Deal
LG UltraPC 6U70R-K: $999.99

LG UltraPC 6U70R-K: $999.99 $699.99 @Amazon
Save $300 on the LG UltraPC 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) with a 16:10 aspect ratio, that comes packed with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU with AMD Radeon Graphics. It also features 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD Storage. 

View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: $899.99

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: $899.99 $599.99 @Amazon
Save $300 on this Lenovo IdeaPad gaming laptop. It features a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs the potent AMD Ryzen 5-6600H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. 

View Deal
