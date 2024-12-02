Don't miss saving $2,000+ on this ThinkPad laptop in limited-time Cyber Monday deal
Black Friday is the rearview mirror, and Cyber Monday is here to take the wheel. But that's a double-edged sword, while we're seeing some of the best laptop deals of the long weekend you've only one more day to take advantage of them.
That's why you're going to want to strike while the iron is hot, and while stocks last, on this fantastic laptop deal that sees you saving $2,080 on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12), now available for just $1,379!
ThinkPad laptops are some of the best business laptops on the market. To many, they are the best business laptops, period, and for good reason. Packed with powerful security features and backed by Intel's powerful AI-ready Evo platform, the X1 Carbon is a fantastic pairing of performance and power.
This configuration offers an Intel Core 7 165U vPro CPU, integrated Intel Graphics, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, a 1080p FHD IR+RGB webcam with privacy shutter, and a striking 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200, 60Hz, 400 nits) touchscreen display. Not to mention the ThinkPad's lauded keyboard, trackpad, and iconic red pointer.
At this price, there's no arguing that the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (gen 12) is one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals you'll see all day, but it is only here for one day. In other words, act fast!
Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12) Cyber Monday deal
For today only, save $2,080 (60% off) on the 14-inch Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12. If the discount doesn't apply automatically, use code X1G12SUNDEAL at checkout.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 400-nit, 60Hz IPS display, Intel Core Ultra 7 165U vPro CPU, 32GB RAM, integrated Intel Arc graphics, 1TB of SSD storage, fingerprint reader, 1080p IR+RGB camera with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Pro 64.
Release date: December 2023
Price check: $2,199 Best Buy (512GB SSD)
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 configuration.
Reviews: In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 review, we awarded the business laptop 3.5 out of 5 stars, but for one main reason: it's too expensive at full price. We loved its great overall performance, classic bouncy keyboard, and sleek ThinkPad design. At 50% off, it's definitely a business laptop worthy of considering.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½
Buy it if: You're in need of a reliable, well-built, and lightweight daily driver laptop that can tackle personal or business-related tasks with ease.
Don't it buy if: You're specifically looking for a laptop that can handle graphics-intensive tasks, like video editing or gaming.
Check out our best Cyber Monday laptop deals to find a gaming laptop or creator laptop that will work better for you.
