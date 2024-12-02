Get this MacBook Air alternative with an OLED display for just $799 on Cyber Monday
The Asus Vivobook S 16 with the OLED display and Ryzen 9 CPU is $200 off
If you don't want to sell your kidneys to buy a MacBook Air, then the Asus Vivobook S 16 may be your best option on Cyber Monday. With its low price, high-end specs, and lightweight design, it matches the ferocity and build of Apple's thinnest child.
You can pick up the Asus Vivobook S 16 for just $799 at Best Buy. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch, 3200 x 2000, 120Hz OLED display. It comes in at 13.92 x 9.72 x 0.63 inches and 3.31 pounds, so while it's not as thin or light as a MacBook Air, it's certainly got the spirit.
We technically haven't reviewed the Asus Vivobook S 16, but the Asus Vivobook S15, Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED, and Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (2023) all scored at least 4 out of 5 stars. Each had a great design and a gorgeous display, so the Asus Vivobook S 16 will likely fall within the same category. Although, we cannot guarantee it.
Regardless, for the specs alone, the Asus Vivobook S 16 offers one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals I've seen so far.
Best Asus Vivobook S 16 deal on Cyber Monday
Overview: Snag the Asus Vivobook S 16 for $200 off right now and score a high-end CPU combined with a gorgeous 16-inch 3.2K display.
Features: The Vivobook S 16 packs an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch, 3200 x 2000, 120Hz OLED display.
Release date: 2024
Price check: $949 Asus (Intel Core Ultra 9)
Price history: It looks like it's been on sale since Nov. 24, but it's unclear how long it will remain.
Reviews: We haven't reviewed the Asus Vivobook S 16, so we can only speak for its siblings and predecessors, but considering them makes this deal worthwhile. Our sister site, IT Pro, reviewed this model and awarded it 5 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous OLED display, lightweight, and decent battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ (S15) | IT Pro: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You're looking for a strong MacBook Air alternative. You want a gorgeous OLED display. You need a travel-friendly device that's light and thin.
Don't it buy if: You need intense graphics performance. You want incredible battery life (it's decent but nowhere near the MacBook Air). You need a smaller screen.
Check out our best Cyber Monday laptop deals to find a business laptop or creator laptop that will work better for you.
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.