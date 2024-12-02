Get this MacBook Air alternative with an OLED display for just $799 on Cyber Monday

If you don't want to sell your kidneys to buy a MacBook Air, then the Asus Vivobook S 16 may be your best option on Cyber Monday. With its low price, high-end specs, and lightweight design, it matches the ferocity and build of Apple's thinnest child.

You can pick up the Asus Vivobook S 16 for just $799 at Best Buy. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch, 3200 x 2000, 120Hz OLED display. It comes in at 13.92 x 9.72 x 0.63 inches and 3.31 pounds, so while it's not as thin or light as a MacBook Air, it's certainly got the spirit.

We technically haven't reviewed the Asus Vivobook S 16, but the Asus Vivobook S15, Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED, and Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (2023) all scored at least 4 out of 5 stars. Each had a great design and a gorgeous display, so the Asus Vivobook S 16 will likely fall within the same category. Although, we cannot guarantee it.

Regardless, for the specs alone, the Asus Vivobook S 16 offers one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals I've seen so far.

Best Asus Vivobook S 16 deal on Cyber Monday