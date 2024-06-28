Asus Vivobook 15 just dipped to $399! Upgrade to a Windows 11 laptop without breaking the bank
Grab this epic Asus Vivobook 15 deal while it lasts
If you've been searching for a new laptop for school, gaming, or just casual use around the house, you'll definitely want to check out Newegg's amazing laptop deals.
One laptop in particular that caught our eye is the Asus Vivobook 15 slashed to just $399 at Newegg. Regularly $599, that's $200 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration.
Inside, this budget-friendly laptop packs an Intel Core 5 120U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, plenty of power for basic tasks like web browsing and media streaming. Its 250-nit display might not be the brightest, but it offers a lot of viewing area with a 15.6-inch screen, and it's a great laptop overall for basic tasks.
Right now, you can bundle this discounted Vivobook laptop with BenQ's 13-in-1 docking station for just $679 and save an extra $20. With a docking station, you'll be able to create an efficient mobile workstation with the Vivobook 15, fully equipped with extra monitors and peripherals.
If you're looking for a more powerful laptop, check out our best laptop deals or even best gaming laptop deals for a wide range of recommendations.
Today's best Asus Vivobook 15 deal
Asus Vivobook 15 Laptop
Was: $549
Now: $399 @ Newegg
Lowest price! Save $200 on this Asus Vivobook 15 laptop with an efficient Intel Core 5 120U processor.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit LCD, Intel Core 5 120U processor, integrated Intel graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, Windows 11 Home, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 720p webcam with privacy shield, ErgoSense keyboard, AI noise-canceling microphone
Release date: February 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen so far for this new Asus Vivobook 15 configuration.
Price check: Asus $599 | Walmart $399
Reviews: We've only reviewed the Asus Vivobook 15 with an Intel Core i3 CPU, which is objectively less powerful than this configuration's Intel Core 5 120U processor. With stronger performance and a $200 discount, this is a great deal. In our Vivobook 15 review, we noted its great port selection, solid build quality, and full keyboard — all of which is present in this configuration.
Laptop Mag: ★★★ (Intel Core i3, 2020) |
Tom's Guide: ★★★ (Intel Core i3, 2021)
Buy if: You're looking for an affordable 15.6-inch laptop that can provide decent performance for simple tasks like web browsing and media streaming.
Don't buy if: You'd rather invest more in a laptop that can handle intensive tasks like gaming or video editing. Check out our other best gaming laptop deals to find something that suits you more.
