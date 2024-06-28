Asus Vivobook 15 just dipped to $399! Upgrade to a Windows 11 laptop without breaking the bank

If you've been searching for a new laptop for school, gaming, or just casual use around the house, you'll definitely want to check out Newegg's amazing laptop deals.

One laptop in particular that caught our eye is the Asus Vivobook 15 slashed to just $399 at Newegg. Regularly $599, that's $200 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration.

Inside, this budget-friendly laptop packs an Intel Core 5 120U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, plenty of power for basic tasks like web browsing and media streaming. Its 250-nit display might not be the brightest, but it offers a lot of viewing area with a 15.6-inch screen, and it's a great laptop overall for basic tasks.

Right now, you can bundle this discounted Vivobook laptop with BenQ's 13-in-1 docking station for just $679 and save an extra $20. With a docking station, you'll be able to create an efficient mobile workstation with the Vivobook 15, fully equipped with extra monitors and peripherals.

Today's best Asus Vivobook 15 deal