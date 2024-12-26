My 33 favorite tech deals from Amazon's Winter Sale: Laptops, tablets, headphones, and more

Amazon's top Winter Sale deals include epic discounts on much of our favorite tech, so if you have Amazon gift cards to spend or didn't get something on your wish list for the holidays, now is the perfect time to buy.

For example, you can get the Acer Swift 14 AI for $849 ($200 off), the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $280 ($169 off), and the latest Beats Solo 4 Headphones for $99 (50% off). All-time low prices for all three.

If you've had your eye on the colossal 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G93SC Gaming Monitor, it's now $949 ($650 off), matching its Black Friday price.

Browse Amazon's entire Winter Sale, or check out some of my favorite discounts below.

Amazon Winter Sale deals — Amazon devices

Amazon Echo Buds 2: was $119 now $35 at Amazon At just $35, the Echo Buds 2 are at their lowest price ever. Amazon's 2nd generation true wireless earbuds offer quality sound, active noise-cancellation, and sweat-resistance. They pair instantly with iOS and Android devices and provide up to 5 hours of battery life (up to 15 hours with the charging case). If you're looking for cheap noise-canceling earbuds, the Echo Buds 2 offer a great value for the price.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139 now $75 at Amazon Lowest price! The Amazon Fire HD 10 is at its best price yet in this end-of-year deal. Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, it's 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture-taking and video calling with family and friends, this latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle: was $355 now $264 at Amazon Save $91 on the Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle. This bundle includes: the 64GB Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet (with lockscreen ads), keyboard case, and stylus pen. This productivity tablet packs an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touchscreen, an octa-core processor with 4GB RAM, and a rated battery life of 14 hours.

Amazon Prime: 30-days free trial @ Amazon

New subscribers get 30-days of Amazon Prime for free — no strings attached. If you cancel before your free trial ends, you won't be charged. If you decide to continue with your membership, you'll pay $14.99/mo. thereafter. Or pay $139 for a one-year membership — that's just $12 a month.

Amazon Winter Sale deals — Laptops

Acer Swift 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,049 now $849 at Amazon Save $200 on the Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC with this laptop deal from Amazon. In our Acer Swift 14 AI review, we praise the laptop's strong performance, sharp, smooth display, and remarkable 17-hour long battery life. Though we wish it did more in terms of graphics handling, it makes up for it with killer performance and reliability. It's the Editor's Choice AI laptop. Features: 14-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+ AI

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $1,599 now $1,148 at Amazon Save $351 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its svelte design, bright display, strong performance, and long battery life. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Acer Acer Aspire 5: was $529 now $449 at Amazon Amazon takes $80 off the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58PT-50UJ). When looking for a reliable day-to-day personal computer for productivity and entertainment, the Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best laptops you can buy. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i5-3420H 5-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Amazon Winter Sale deals — Tablets

Apple iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $899 at Amazon Amazon takes $100 off the 11-inch iPad Pro M4, which drops it to an all-time low price. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage Release date: May 2024 Price check: Best Buy $949 w/ Plus

Apple iPad Air 6: was $599 now $499 at Amazon Amazon knocks $100 off the iPad Air 6 for a limited time. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

Amazon Winter Sale deals — Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $299 now $219 at Amazon Save $80 on our favorite Bose earbuds. We strongly believe they boast the best active noise-cancelling available. We found these earbuds to be incredibly comfortable and eerily good when it comes to call quality. They also offer excellent audio and great battery

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $79 at Amazon Save $70 on the Beats Studio Buds and experience powerful, balanced sound, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of ear tips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with a charging case).

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 at Amazon Now, for $180 off, Beats Studio Pro headphones are the best AirPods Max alternatives. They offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility for less money. Our review rated them 4 of 5 stars, citing their decent ANC, balanced sound, good call quality, and improved battery life over the previous-gen Beats Studio headphones. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active noise canceling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours of battery life on a full charge. Price check: Target $169

Amazon Winter Sale deals — Wearables

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): was $429 now $379 at Amazon At $50 off, the 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 is an awesome value and a great way to help kick off any New Year's health resolutions. What's new with the Apple Watch Series 10? It's thinner, and lighter, and offers two display options (42mm and 46mm). Features: 46mm case size, Apple S10 SiP, up to 2,000 nits brightness, LTPO3 OLED display, ECG, heart rate and rhythm monitoring, sleep tracking, sleep apnea detection, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, water resistance for up to 50 meters (swimproof), fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $189 at Amazon Save $60 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $349 at Amazon Now $50 under retail, the 42mm Apple Watch Series 10 is a solid value for Apple fans who want the latest and greatest wearable at an affordable price. What's new with the Apple Watch Series 10? It's thinner, and lighter, and offers two display options (42mm and 46mm). Features: 42mm case size, Apple S10 SiP, up to 2,000 nits brightness, LTPO3 OLED display, ECG, heart rate and rhythm monitoring, sleep tracking, sleep apnea detection, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, water resistance for up to 50 meters (swimproof), fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.

Amazon Winter Sale deals — Phones

Google Pixel 8 : was $699 now $499 at Amazon Save $200 on the Google Pixel 8. It packs a 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak). Under the hood is the Google Tensor G3 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Pixel 8 has a 50MP main camera and 10.5MP front camera. The Pixel 8 packs a 4575 mAh battery, which lasts up to 24+ hours (rated) on a full tank and supports fast wireless charging.

Apple iPhone 16: was $799 now $0.01 at Amazon You can now buy the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 at Amazon for just a penny with activation with Boost Mobile. Unlimited plan required. The new iPhone 16 features an A18 chip, a 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. iPhone 16 preorder deals slash up to $800 off the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 Plus when you trade in an iPhone 12 or later. The iPhone 16 is available in black, white, and three new colors including ultramarine, teal, and, pink.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: was $999 now $0.01 at Amazon Upgrade to the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro at Amazon for just a penny with activation under Boost Mobile's Unlimited plan. The new iPhone 16 Pro features an A18 Pro chip with 6-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 Pro is available in black titanium, desert titanium, natural titanium, and white titanium.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: was $1,199 now $0.01 at Amazon You can get the 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max at Amazon for just a penny with activation with a Boost Mobile Unlimited plan required. The new iPhone 16 Pro Max features an A18 Pro chip with 6-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 Max is available available in black titanium, desert titanium, natural titanium, and white titanium.

Google Pixel 8a (Unlocked): was $499 now $399 at Amazon Save $100 on the Google Pixel 8a. This unlocked Pixel 8a works with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon. Features: 6.1-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz OLED display with scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass 3, Google Tensor G3 9-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, IP67 dust-and-water resistant, rated battery life of up to 24 hours

Amazon Winter Sale deals: Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Sky Cipher): was $69 now $55 at Amazon Save $14 on the Sky Cipher Special Edition Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller. By design, the Dream Vapor Special Edition's pink and purple color swirl is unique to every controller. It easily pairs and switches between multiple devices. It works with PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Android, and iOS.

Amazon Winter Sale deals: PC accessories

Samsung Portable SSD T7 (1TB): was $159 now $99 at Amazon For a limited time, save $60 on the 2TB Samsung Portable SSD T7. It delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively on devices with USB 3.2 support. You also get password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle-free connectivity.

Amazon Winter Sale: PC Monitors

HP 27h 1080p Monitor: was $229 now $159 at Amazon Save $70 on the HP 27h 27-inch FHD monitor. It has a 1920 x 1080-pixel 75Hz IPS panel, built-in dual 2W speakers and AMD FreeSync. This means you can count on smooth, fluid graphics in clear detail whether you're streaming content of gaming.

Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C : was $1,299 now $750 at Amazon Save $549 on the 2024 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It boasts a 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 1ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant, while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

Apple Studio Display Standard: was $1,599 now $1,439 at Amazon Save $160 on the Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass). It runs on Apple's Bionic A13 chip and has a 27-inch (5120 x 2880) 5K Resolution Retina LCD panel, 600 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display's 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, 6-speaker sound system, and a 3-mic array.

Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2 mini-LED Curved Monitor: was $29,999 now $1,799 at Amazon Lowest price! Amazon continues to slash a whopping $1,200 off the massive 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Monitor. Featuring a rotating design, it converts from horizontal viewing to vertical viewing (Cockpit Mode). The monitor's KVM Switch enables full control of your command center with a single mouse and keyboard. Control all the monitor's functions including Multi-View, Flex Move Screen, Quick Settings, and Game Bar with the exclusive Ark Dial. Features: 55-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 450-600-nit mini-LED panel, HDR10+, Quantum HDR 32x,1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 4-Input Multi View, Premium Pro, Dolby Atmos, Ark Dial

Asus ZenScreen MB16ACE: was $229 now $139 at Amazon Save $90 on this Asus ZenScreen portable monitor. It features a 1080p display with 5ms response time, auto-rotation, and Lite Smart Case. It connects to just about any laptop using the includes USB-Type C cable or USB-Type C to Type A adapter.

Amazon Winter Sale deals: 4K TVs

Samsung 65-inch Q60D QLED 4K TV (2024): was $897 now $697 at Amazon Lowest price! Save $200 on the 2024 65-inch Samsung Q60D QLED 4K TV. From Samsung: This advanced TV features a bright new world of color and contrast, with 4K upscaling and seamless motion for crisp, smooth content. Get a natural, realistic picture and accurate contrast that adapts automatically to match your content with the Q60D's innovative backlight technology. Features: 65-inch 4K display, 60Hz QLED edge-lit display, HDR 10+, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant