Amazon Prime Big Deal Days dates revealed — shop early holiday sales in October

It's official! Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale dates are Oct.10-11 as per a press release sent to Laptop Mag. Like last year's Amazon fall event, Prime Big Deal Days will offer early holiday discount for bargain hunters. Although everyone can shop on these days, Prime members will get access to exclusive doorbuster and invite-only deals.

In fact, if you're a Prime member, guess what? You can shop deals starting today. Sign up for invite-only deals to lock in exclusive deal prices like 60% off the mobile app-controlled Blink smart home security, 50% off the Sony Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar-HTX8500 2.1ch and 55% off Jabra Elite 7 Active Earbuds. If Amazon grants you an invite to purchase, you'll receive an email with instructions on how to claim your deal.

Not a Prime member? Sign up for Amazon Prime before October's Prime Big Deal Days starts to access Amazon's motherlode of exclusive deals.

Amazon Prime costs $139 for a one-year membership and $14.99 for monthly subscribers. As a courtesy, Amazon offers 30-days of Prime for free. You can cancel your membership at any time. Prime Student offers a free 6-month free trial and $7.49 per month thereafter. That's half the cost of the standard Prime membership.

During Prime Big Deal Days, members in over 90 U.S. cities can get same-day delivery or free delivery to a nearby Amazon Locker or Counter location.

Prime Big Deal Days will take place in 19 countries including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the UK.