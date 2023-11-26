Whoa! This excellent OLED laptop drops to $499 in Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday 2023 has arrived and while deals abound in just about every category from laptops to phones, it's also inarguably one of the best times of year to pick up an OLED laptop. Are they usually expensive? Yes, but we found one for $499.

That's right, you can snag the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED for just $499 at Best Buy in this stellar Cyber Monday deal. This is the best OLED laptop deal we've ever seen, especially since this is one of the best touchscreen laptops around. If you're bargain shopping for a capable PC for work, school and play, this deal is for you.

You won't find a better OLED laptop deal than this, and I'm not sure you'll find better laptop options in general in this price range.