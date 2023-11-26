Whoa! This excellent OLED laptop drops to $499 in Cyber Monday deal
Save $300 on the 2023 Asus Zenbook 14X OLED laptop
Cyber Monday 2023 has arrived and while deals abound in just about every category from laptops to phones, it's also inarguably one of the best times of year to pick up an OLED laptop. Are they usually expensive? Yes, but we found one for $499.
That's right, you can snag the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED for just $499 at Best Buy in this stellar Cyber Monday deal. This is the best OLED laptop deal we've ever seen, especially since this is one of the best touchscreen laptops around. If you're bargain shopping for a capable PC for work, school and play, this deal is for you.
You won't find a better OLED laptop deal than this, and I'm not sure you'll find better laptop options in general in this price range.
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED:
$799 $499 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $300 on the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q410VA).
Features: 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 120Hz 550-nit OLED touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500H 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, 180 degree hinge, Asus Pen 2.0 support, FHD IR camera, Dolby Atmos.
Release date: August 2023
Alternative: OLED Core i7 for $699
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED.
Reviews: Overall, Asus Zenbook 14X OLED is a powerful touch screen laptop and great value for the price.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★
Buy if: You want a powerful and secure portable laptop for productivity and entertainment. It features an FHD IR camera for video conferencing and secure logins with Windows Hello. Dolby Atmos and Smart Amplifier provide immersive, distortion free sound for streaming content.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop for graphics intensive tasks like competitive gaming and video editing. RTX 40 GPU laptops like the ROG Zephyrus G14 handles demanding graphics.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.
Most Popular
By Ally Thomas
By Rami Tabari