Save $400 on our favorite 2-in-1 laptop — get the HP Spectre x360 14 in time for school
Our top pick for best 2-in-1 laptops is heavily discounted just in time for back to school shopping. Right now you can grab the HP Spectre x360 14 for only $1,049 at HP. That's a $400 savings on the base configuration of this laptop.
The base configuration has an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. That's not quite as robust as our 2024 HP Spectre x360 review unit, which had Intel's Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. However, both models feature integrated Intel Arc graphics and the same bright 14-inch, 2.8K OLED touchscreen display. This deal only applies to the Sahara Silver colorway; other chassis colors cost extra.
If you want a beefier system, this deal is through HP's configure-to-order system — which means you can just add your choice of upgrades and get the same $400 discount. Heavy multitaskers and creatives might prefer doubling the RAM and storage, which also upgrades you to the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor in our review unit. Doing so adds $310 to the price, but for $1,359 on sale, you're getting a powerhouse system.
Our reviewer loved this laptop's bouncy keyboard, surprisingly crisp webcam, great battery life, and bumpin' speakers. One of the only reasons it didn't earn a perfect 5-star rating was its price, with our reviewer noting, "I'd buy it myself if it wasn't so expensive."
Today's best HP Spectre x360 deal
14-inch HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop (14t-eu000)
Was: $1,449
Now: $1,049 @ HP
Overview: Save $400 on HP's 14-inch Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop
Features: 14-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800) 500-nit OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H CPU, 16GB of RAM, integrated Intel Arc graphics, 512GB of SSD storage, fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6E, 9MP IR camera with AI, Windows 11 Home, Poly Studio Audio with quad speakers, backlit keyboard and haptic touchpad
Launch date: 2023
Price history: We've seen better deals for other configs, but at 27% off this is the best deal running.
Reviews: In our HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) review, we loved its gorgeous OLED display, great battery life, and excellent performance, though our review unit did have 32GB of RAM whereas this deal configuration only has 16GB.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You're looking for 2-in-1 laptop to use in multiple modes and want a beautiful OLED screen for streaming content, browsing the web, or cloud gaming.
Don't buy it if: You don't value the laptop's 2-in-1 flexibility or you need a machine with dedicated graphics.
