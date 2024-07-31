Save $400 on our favorite 2-in-1 laptop — get the HP Spectre x360 14 in time for school

Our top pick for best 2-in-1 laptops is heavily discounted just in time for back to school shopping. Right now you can grab the HP Spectre x360 14 for only $1,049 at HP. That's a $400 savings on the base configuration of this laptop.

The base configuration has an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. That's not quite as robust as our 2024 HP Spectre x360 review unit, which had Intel's Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. However, both models feature integrated Intel Arc graphics and the same bright 14-inch, 2.8K OLED touchscreen display. This deal only applies to the Sahara Silver colorway; other chassis colors cost extra.

If you want a beefier system, this deal is through HP's configure-to-order system — which means you can just add your choice of upgrades and get the same $400 discount. Heavy multitaskers and creatives might prefer doubling the RAM and storage, which also upgrades you to the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor in our review unit. Doing so adds $310 to the price, but for $1,359 on sale, you're getting a powerhouse system.

Our reviewer loved this laptop's bouncy keyboard, surprisingly crisp webcam, great battery life, and bumpin' speakers. One of the only reasons it didn't earn a perfect 5-star rating was its price, with our reviewer noting, "I'd buy it myself if it wasn't so expensive."

