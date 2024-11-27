The new Yoga 7i 16 2-in-1 just dipped to an affordable $769 ahead of Black Friday
Snap up the versatile Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 for a fantastic price
I love a good 2-in-1 laptop, particularly Lenovo's Yoga 2-in-1 series. In fact, my daily driver laptop for years has been the Yoga 9i OLED 2-in-1, and I absolutely love it.
Today's deal isn't for my daily laptop configuration (though you can pick up a Yoga 9i OLED 2-in-1 for just $1,299 right now) but for an even more affordable configuration from Lenovo's Yoga 7i series.
It's true, you can pick up a 16-inch Yoga 7i 2-in-1 through Lenovo for only $769.
When you read these specs, you'll be even more amazed at how low Lenovo has priced this laptop for Black Friday.
It's equipped with Intel's Core Ultra 5 125U processor, which performed well during tests in our 16-inch Yoga 7i 2-in-1 review. Although its 9,415 Geekbench 6.1 score fell a bit short of the premium laptop average, the laptop "kept up well and never felt sluggish," even with 10+ browser tabs open, Laptop Mag reported then.
This Lenovo Yoga 7i config also features 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS touchscreen display with 300 nits max brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. These components worked together to help the laptop last 11 hours and 24 minutes in our battery test, well beyond the premium laptop average of 10 hours and 7 minutes.
The smaller 14-inch Yoga 7i 2-in-1 we reviewed had a similarly impressive battery life, lasting 12 hours and 57 minutes. In this review, we also positively noted the laptop's "minimalist aesthetic that never fails to please," silky trackpad, and "clicky, satisfying, and well-sized" keyboard. You'll find all of those same features on the larger 16-inch model.
All in all, the Yoga 7i 2-in-1 is an excellent pick if you're stuck between getting a laptop and a tablet. It performs well, lasts quite a while on a single charge, and its keyboard offers a rewarding typing experience.
If you're not convinced the Yoga 7i 2-in-1 is the right pick for you (or you want to browse before making a final decision), check out the other best Black Friday laptop deals we've rounded up for alternatives.
Today's best Lenovo Yoga 7i deal
Overview: The latest Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop is $170 off for a limited time.
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit, 60Hz touchscreen IPS display, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U 12-core CPU, integrated Intel graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, fingerprint reader, 1080p FHD IR Hybrid webcam with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home
Release Date: April 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for this specific Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 configuration.
Price comparison: Walmart $769
Reviews consensus: In our Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch Gen 9 review, we positively noted its good battery life, roomy touchpad, and loud top-firing speakers. Performance-wise, it "kept up well and never felt sluggish, even when I had ten or more browser tabs open." It also lasted fairly long in the Laptop Mag battery test, surviving for 11 hours and 24 minutes on a single charge.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want a tablet/laptop combo with a large display that can easily run multiple tasks simultaneously.
Don't buy it if: You'd prefer a traditional laptop that doesn't fold into a tablet, or if you're looking for something that can handle more graphics-intensive tasks like gaming or video editing.
Take a look at the best Black Friday laptop deals we've gathered for more discounted options.
