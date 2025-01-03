Save up to $145 on the Editor's Choice Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones at Amazon
Get 38% off the Sennheiser Momentum 4 over-ear headphones
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones are still among the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy. And right now you can snag a pair of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 over-ear headphones starting at $234 at Amazon.
That price marks 38% off the usual $379 price, and it is just $10 shy of the rock-bottom low price we saw back at the beginning of December. The deepest discount is only available on the white Pride colorway with a subtle rainbow stripe adornment. Most other colorways are currently $249, which is still a good price for these outstanding headphones.
Sennheiser is well-known for its distinctive audiophile-grade headphones. The Momentum 4 have 42mm drivers and excellent active noise cancellation with adaptive and transparency modes. These headphones can also deftly handle Hi-Res Audio playback. We gave the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones a 4.5 out of 5 stars for their outstanding soundstage, high-performing noise cancellation (in our tests, they successfully suppressed wind and airplanes flying over the house), clear call quality, and long battery life (up to 60 hours between charges based on our testing and Sennheiser's own estimates).
If you value Hi-Res Audio, ANC, and long battery life, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a great choice. And right now, you can save at Amazon for a limited time.
Today's best Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones deal
Save $130 to $145 on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 over-ear wireless headphones (sale price varies depending upon the colorway). They deliver well-balanced audio via 42mm dynamic drivers, and they have capable adaptive noise cancellation with transparency mode so you can tune distractions when as needed. Sennheiser's app makes it easy to adjust your audio by tweaking the EQ, audio presets, and sound modes.
Features: 42mm drivers, active noise cancellation (ANC) with adaptive and transparency modes, up to 60 hours battery life, Bluetooth 5.2, touch controls
Release date: August 2022
Price check: $379 at Best Buy ($249 for My Best Buy Plus members)
Reviews: We reviewed the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones and appreciated their outstanding soundstage and call quality, highly effective active noise cancellation, and insanely long battery life. We gave these headphones 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want capable ANC paired and long battery life.
Don't buy it if: You seek more affordable headphones, want spatial audio, or prefer over-ear headphones that fold and require less space.
