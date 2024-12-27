Miss Black Friday? Snag over 50% off on Beats headphones with Amazon's Winter Sale!

If there's one piece of tech I use every day (besides my iPhone), it's my favorite pair of headphones. I usually try to pick up a new pair of headphones during Black Friday sales, but if you missed them, don't worry. Amazon's Winter Sale is the perfect solution.

Right now, you can take advantage of discounts on Beats headphones and save over $100!

For instance, the Beats Solo 4 is currently on sale for just $99 on Amazon! My pair of Beats Solo headphones has been going strong for years and still sounds and feels just as good as the day I bought them. The Solo is a great all-around audio pick, but thanks to its low price and stylish design, it's especially good for students.

If on-ear headphones aren't to your liking, you're still in luck. Three of the top pairs of Beats earbuds are also on sale right now. For example, the top-tier Beats Studio Buds are 47% off for Amazon's Winter Sale, bringing them down to a mere $79! Considering the style, comfort, and listening experience you'll get with these premium earbuds, that's a steal.

Those deals are just the start. I hand-picked the top five deals on Beats headphones for Amazon's Winter Sale so you can save your money and your time.

Top 5 Beats headphones deals for Amazon's Winter Sale

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 at Amazon Score 51% off on Beats Studio Pro! The Beats Studio Pro headphones are the perfect mix of over-ear comfort and balanced, bassy audio quality. These stylish headphones usually cost well over $300, so they're a serious bargain at this price.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Amazon Amazon slashes 50% off on Beats Solo 4! The Beats Solo headphones have been my headphones of choice for years now. You really can't go wrong with the latest version, the Solo 4. These minimalistic headphones balance style with solid audio quality for a great all-around listening experience, especially at this price.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $79 at Amazon Save 47% on Beats Studio Buds earbuds! Do you want Beats's style and sound quality without the bulky headphones form factor? Check out the Beats Studio Buds. These low-profile earbuds are the perfect alternative to AirPods or larger over-ear headphones. With the charging case, they can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. Right now, you can snag a pair for less than $100!

Beats Fit Pro: was $169 now $129 at Amazon Snag 25% off on a pair of Beats Fit Pro! If you're like me, you can't work out without your favorite playlist or podcast. The Beats Fit Pro is the perfect workout companion, thanks to its design specifically made for fitness. It's also smaller and lighter than over-ear headphones, which makes it perfect for everything from lifting to cycling.