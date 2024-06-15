Beats Solo 4 reach new all-time low — every color is just $129 this weekend
Save $70 on the fan-favorite Beats Solo 4 headphones
Picture this: you're listening to your favorite music on every summer adventure with a pair of stylish, high-quality headphones. And lucky for you, a month and a half post-launch, the Beats Solo 4 headphones are slashed to just $129 at Best Buy.
Regularly $199, that's $70 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones so far.
While we haven't reviewed these headphones, our sister site Tom's Guide did, and they awarded 4 out of 5 stars. They praised the Beats Solo 4 for their exceptional battery life, support for high-res, lossless audio, and lightweight, collapsible design.
At $70 off, this is one of the best headphone deals you'll find right now. If you need headphones with ANC, check out the Beats Studio Pro at only $179 instead, currently discounted by a whopping $170 on Amazon.
Today's best Beats Solo 4 deal
Beats Solo 4
Was: $199
Now: $129 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! Save $70 on the latest Beats Solo 4 headphones in Matte Black, Slate Blue, or Cloud Pink at Best Buy. With their custom 40mm drivers, you'll experience unmatched audio quality just in time for summer. And with their iconic, stylish design, you'll look great too.
Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio, Bluetooth 5.3, ergonomic design
Release Date: May 2024
Price history: These Beats headphones are practically new, but this is the lowest price we've ever seen for them, beating the previous discount of $50 in mid-May.
Price comparison: Amazon $129
Upgrade alternative: Beats Studio Pro $179
Reviews consensus: Our sister sites praised the Beats Solo 4 headphones for their exceptional battery life, lightweight and collapsible design, and excellent sound quality. They also note one major difference between these headphones and its predecessor: the addition of high-res, lossless audio support.
Buy it if: You're searching for a pair of headphones with a stylish design, a hefty battery life, and punchy audio quality.
Don't buy it if: You need headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC). Check out the Beats Studio Pro or the Bose 700 Headphones instead.
