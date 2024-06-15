Beats Solo 4 reach new all-time low — every color is just $129 this weekend

Picture this: you're listening to your favorite music on every summer adventure with a pair of stylish, high-quality headphones. And lucky for you, a month and a half post-launch, the Beats Solo 4 headphones are slashed to just $129 at Best Buy.

Regularly $199, that's $70 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones so far.

While we haven't reviewed these headphones, our sister site Tom's Guide did, and they awarded 4 out of 5 stars. They praised the Beats Solo 4 for their exceptional battery life, support for high-res, lossless audio, and lightweight, collapsible design.

At $70 off, this is one of the best headphone deals you'll find right now. If you need headphones with ANC, check out the Beats Studio Pro at only $179 instead, currently discounted by a whopping $170 on Amazon.

Today's best Beats Solo 4 deal