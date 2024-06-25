Best Buy slashes $50 off Jabra Elite 10 Wireless Earbuds — here's how to get this great deal
Save $50 on Jabra's top-notch Elite 10 earbuds at Best Buy
Just in time for lazy days by the pool, Jabra's popular (and recently released) Elite 10 earbuds get a $50 price cut at Best Buy.
These earbuds boast 3D surround sound powered by Dolby Atmos with Head Tracking technology, helping the sound move around you and keep you immersed no matter what you're doing. Jabra's Elite 10 buds also feature excellent active noise-canceling (ANC) technology, a decent battery life, and an updated, comfortable fit.
To grab the Jabra Elite 10 earbuds for just $199 at Best Buy, you need to have a Plus membership. This membership costs $50 annually, but if you buy new tech throughout the year, it's worth it. Check out a full list of Best Buy's exclusive member deals to see how much more you can save with a membership.
Today's best Jabra Elite 10 ANC Earbuds deal
Jabra Elite 10 ANC Earbuds
Was: $249
Now: $199 @ Best Buy with Plus membership
Overview: With a Best Buy Plus membership, you can snag the Jabra Elite 10 ANC earbuds for just $199.
Features: Active noise-canceling (ANC), a semi-open design, Dolby Atmos surround sound, 10mm speakers, 6-mic call technology, up to 6 hours of battery life (36 with the included case), works with Siri and Google Assistant
Release Date: January 2024
Price history: Earlier this month, Jabra's Elite 10 earbuds were $199 at Amazon, but we haven't seen a lower price than this.
Price check: Amazon $249
Reviews consensus: We haven't reviewed Jabra's latest Elite 10 earbuds, but our sister sites have — and they love them. Tom's Guide called these the best flagship earbuds from Jabra yet, and TechRadar deems them the underdog of premium earbuds. Both sites praise these buds for their comfortable new design and immersive sound quality.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You adore music, and want your next pair of earbuds to boast a comfortable fit and premium sound quality with ANC.
Don't buy it if: ANC isn't a top priority for you when buying earbuds. If you don't want or need ANC, you can snag a cheaper pair of earbuds that still sound great, like JBL's Vibe Beam earbuds for just $39.
