Best Buy slashes $50 off Jabra Elite 10 Wireless Earbuds — here's how to get this great deal

Jabra Elite 10 ANC Earbuds

Was: $249

Now: $199 @ Best Buy with Plus membership

Overview: With a Best Buy Plus membership, you can snag the Jabra Elite 10 ANC earbuds for just $199.

Features: Active noise-canceling (ANC), a semi-open design, Dolby Atmos surround sound, 10mm speakers, 6-mic call technology, up to 6 hours of battery life (36 with the included case), works with Siri and Google Assistant

Release Date: January 2024

Price history: Earlier this month, Jabra's Elite 10 earbuds were $199 at Amazon, but we haven't seen a lower price than this.

Price check: Amazon $249

Reviews consensus: We haven't reviewed Jabra's latest Elite 10 earbuds, but our sister sites have — and they love them. Tom's Guide called these the best flagship earbuds from Jabra yet, and TechRadar deems them the underdog of premium earbuds. Both sites praise these buds for their comfortable new design and immersive sound quality.

Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Buy it if: You adore music, and want your next pair of earbuds to boast a comfortable fit and premium sound quality with ANC.

Don't buy it if: ANC isn't a top priority for you when buying earbuds. If you don't want or need ANC, you can snag a cheaper pair of earbuds that still sound great, like JBL's Vibe Beam earbuds for just $39.